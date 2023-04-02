Dan Mojica
Dan Mojica with World Cafe Host Raina Douris at Dan’s Silverleaf. Listeners across the U.S. will learn about Denton’s music scene during the broadcast of the nationally-syndicated radio program World Cafe series, the “Sense of Place: Denton.”

 Kimberly Junod/contributed

The program will feature music venue Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton-based bands Midlake and Brave Combo and the University of North Texas’s collegiate jazz program from April 4 -7.

UNT Jazz
One O’Clock Lab Band rehearsal at University of North Texas. The series will focus on the University of North Texas’s collegiate jazz program.

