Who hasn’t dreamed of abandoning routines and asked themselves: Am I more than I seem? Even if we are perfectly content on our paths, merely imagining a disruption can be captivating. (Perhaps COVID-19 has already put that in a swing.) We’re all born contemplating the choices we make while watching the ground shift from under us until we are left on an island of identity. We have shaped these islands, but they have also shaped us.
The new IFC Films drama, How to Build a Girl, is all about this recognition within ourselves.
Author and journalist Caitlin Moran adapted her 2014 coming-of-age novel to detail the journey of a teenage girl who knows there has to be more to life than her minuscule existence offers. Set in 1990 Wolverhampton, Moran’s semi-autobiographical narrative follows the quirky and optimistic Johanna Morrigan (Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein – in her first lead role), who navigates her passion for writing and the childcare duties she inherits from her working-class family.
It’s a lot of financial responsibility for a young woman living in a deprived neighborhood. But Johanna is determined to break free, find a way to make some money, and be the person she was meant to be: Dolly Wilde, a red-Kool-Aid-haired music journalist who envelops herself in the world of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.
“I want to be a self-made woman. I want to conjure myself out of every sparkling, fast-moving thing I can see,” Johanna declares, “I want to be the creator of myself.” Thus, leading our protagonist to discover how to build a girl and let nothing stand in your way.
The film, directed by Coky Giedroyc (2011’s The Hour), is not the sweet-smelling rose of a movie you may be expecting. It’s an unconventional tale that reflects on the authentic human experience. Not everything is handed to you on a silver platter. For Johanna, it takes making difficult decisions, both for better and worse, to ultimately find yourself. However, as Moran so eloquently illustrates in her work, the job of building yourself is never done. We’re forever a work-in-progress.
During a recent phone call to discuss her film, it was apparent within seconds that Moran was made for sharing her words. Her ambition to pen novels started when she was 10, and already wisdom was snowballing and ready to throw at the world.
“It’s unhelpful to think you’re going to sit down and write a whole book [in one sitting.] You’ll just crash and burn, and it’ll scare you to where you’ll never do it,” Moran said. “Whereas if you’re just going - like I’m just going to write down this one scene today or one thought - it becomes a lot easier to do.”
There are many aspects in Moran’s work that speak volumes about the work of a critic. There are those questions about how the reader will respond to it as well as how it could impact the relationship with sources. Should I share the absolute truth or create a potential for someone not to work with me because I didn’t favor their work or the work they represent?
“I was a critic for years. In the beginning, I was in my high snarky phase where I just wanted to make hard and dark jokes to take the piss out of everything. I wanted to rip it apart. Now I know that there’s a way where you can talk about the faults in a project, but do it trying to understand why they did these things,” Moran said.
Moran recalled an event from a decade ago in the United Kingdom that caused a “huge ho-ha” for her. At an awards ceremony, a comedian who was presenting the award for best new movie commented on how no one ever sets out to make a bad film. Everyone in the audience thought the presenter was being snarky about who was going to win.
“It’s the truest thing a critic needs to know,” Moran said. “From having gone from being a critic to a creator, it’s the truest thing. No one ever desires to make a bad movie, not even the worst movie of all time. Someone, somewhere, tried really hard to do a good thing. And then it’s like you’re a detective in a disaster going, ‘Well, how did the Titanic sink?’ Rather than just sliding off the Titanic and going, ‘This is an ugly fat ship!,’ find out why it actually crashed into that iceberg. That’s interesting.”
This mentality equipped Moran to write stories of her own and think more deeply about her characters. With How to Build a Girl, she wants to entertain viewers, put stars on screen, and have things happen amusingly. Above all, however, Moran wants the narrative to be useful.
“The story is based on my life. This is what happened to me. When I was 16, I became a critic. At that time, I was probably the only 16-year-old girl in Britain, or maybe the world, that had a national platform in which to write her opinions,” Moran said. “At first, I used this honor and privilege to be what I was, which was a fan. I was there, saying this music is amazing and this rock star is incredible. And then, it was very rapidly apparent to me by the older, cooler boys at the newspaper that’s not what a critic was supposed to do. You’re supposed to be cynical and suspicious of artists.”
Moran said her work outlet would always knock the rock band U2 and everything they did. But her biggest secret was that she liked U2. Anytime the radio played their music, Moran would tear up. She felt pressured to tuck away her real tastes.
“You have to keep it a secret that you liked Crowded House because they were too poppy and weren’t cool. I’ve been told about certain bands ahead of time to protect the old rock and cool people – and I did. I destroyed bands. I would write reviews where I imagined them at their funeral and people throwing earth on their dead faces,” Moran said. “Around that time, I made my first rock star cry, and then I thought this isn’t me. I’m not doing this because I’m a fan. These people were trying to make some music. In the world, that is not the biggest crime.”
Moran had to find the bravery to go back to being a fan. She describes being a fan as a "perilous thing" and that it’s “seen as a lesser thing than being a connoisseur.” As unique as Moran’s story is, she began to realize that now every 16-year-old has a platform in which they put their opinions out to talk about what they like and don’t like.
“It’s social media. Everybody goes on that journey that I went on and that we put Johanna on, which is that you start posting pictures of yourself going, ‘Oh, I look cute.’ –– ‘And here’s a picture of my dog.’ –– ‘And here’s a picture of my breakfast.’ –– ‘I love Harry Styles.’ And then people attack you, and someone will say you’re fat and that Harry Styles sucks. And then you become a bit more combative, horrible, and cynical. Hatred doesn’t need to be a competitive sport –– That’s a zero-sum game.”
Moran desires a world where people concentrate more on things that they like as opposed to sharing what they don’t. As a result, she said it would lead to a place where people feel freer to express themselves, which is why she was so thrilled to write her story.
“A teenager may see this and wonder who they are going to be and how they're going to use this innovation. If you watch this film and it gives you the courage to be a fan, to go out and be positive about things, then I’m fulfilled,” Moran said.
How to Build a Girl may seem like a small slice of life, but it brims with relatable themes about growth. It may cause you to become frustrated, disturbed, or upset at times. But just like when you’re on your own journey in life, sometimes the destination can be beautiful.
Starting today, IFC Films has made How to Build a Girl available on digital platforms.