Alicia Silverstone co-stars in Jennifer Reeder's 'Perpetrator,' a horror-noir meant to "acknowledge and amplify autonomy and agency among young women" and exist "as an homage to lineage and what women inherit from each other over multiple generations." Now streaming on Shudder.

Buckets of blood, witchcraft, and shape-shifting? Ugh, as if! 

Sorry, Cher. Jennifer Reeder’s Perpetrator isn’t completely coated in yellow plaid blazers and “Rollin’ with My Homies” jams. While it may co-star Alicia Silverstone and feature memorable lines of comedy, this horror-noir dips its beret in blood — and lots of it. 

Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan, pictured center) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after "the Perpetrator."

