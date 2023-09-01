Alicia Silverstone co-stars in Jennifer Reeder's 'Perpetrator,' a horror-noir meant to "acknowledge and amplify autonomy and agency among young women" and exist "as an homage to lineage and what women inherit from each other over multiple generations." Now streaming on Shudder.
Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan, pictured center) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her 18th birthday, she experiences a radical metamorphosis: a family spell that redefines her called Forevering. When several teen girls go missing at her new school, a mythically feral Jonny goes after "the Perpetrator."
Buckets of blood, witchcraft, and shape-shifting? Ugh, as if!
Sorry, Cher. Jennifer Reeder’s Perpetrator isn’t completely coated in yellow plaid blazers and “Rollin’ with My Homies” jams. While it may co-star Alicia Silverstone and feature memorable lines of comedy, this horror-noir dips its beret in blood — and lots of it.
Perpetrator, now streaming on Shudder, is like imagining a Salvador Dalí painting filtered through the Addams Family, The Craft and The Breakfast Club. Don’t expect it to settle in one pool but spill from one to the other, making it an artfully shaped and darkly deadpan experiment.
The story centers on Jonny Baptiste (an exceptional Kiah McKirnan), a wild and impulsive teen living precariously in a town where young women vanish like a hungry Pennywise has snatched them up. She longs for normalcy and even acts out typical family scenarios to decompress the darkness in her life.
However, wickedness seems like it will remain on the horizon — especially when Jonny’s mysterious mentor, Aunt Hildie (a never-cooler looking Silverstone), enters the picture to reveal her greater purpose and a family spell that could redefine her.
Wait, what?!
To uncover some more elements from this fantastical territory, watch our video interview with Reeder below. She discusses getting comfortable with being uncomfortable, how narrative content can exist everywhere in a film, and jamming melodrama into deadpan humor.
Enjoy the conversation below, and catch the film on Shudder this weekend. It’ll knock you off balance, expand your imagination, and crack you up.
