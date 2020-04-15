If you aren’t stocking supermarket shelves, preparing food for takeout or working in some other essential services, you’re probably working from home.
And if you’ve ever worked from home, you know it has its challenges.
Your dogs bark at everything. Your children get through their schoolwork way faster than you expected — or they need more help than you expected. Shouldn’t you get the breakfast dishes done before diving into that spreadsheet?
How do you tame the beast that is interruption? How do you avoid the thousands of other things you could be doing instead of filing that report? How can you compose that civil email to the boss when the neighbor’s dog has been howling for the last 20 minutes? (Aren’t they at home? Can’t they hear that?)
For most of us, the answer is earbuds or headphones, and some noise-masking music or sounds. If you type in “study music” or “focus music” to any streaming service from YouTube to Spotify, you’ll see hourslong playlists with titles that mention study, focus, productivity or brain waves.
But does music actually help you hunker down and get to work?
Jamey Kelley, a professor in the music education division of the University of North Texas College of Music, has done some research on music and social psychology. What he’s studied might burst the headphone crowd’s glorious, interruption-deflecting bubble.
“In the studies I’ve read, it actually shows that if you have an office with music rather than an office without music, productivity actually decreases,” Kelley said. “If you don’t listen to music you might be more productive, but music is really important for our emotional regulation. We might be doing things more out of the ordinary and listening to more music right now because, well, we’re living in a time that isn’t ordinary.”
Kelley, who has taught classes on the psychology of music, said the phenomenon of listening to music only you can hear is relatively new.
“Music serves no evolutionary purpose, right?” Kelley said. “Music is about connecting with other people. It’s all about that human connection. The sociology about music says that music connects us to other human being whether it’s a mother and child, or sports fans having this kind of chant.”
“A hundred years ago, if you heard music it’s because you were in the room with people making the music,” Kelley said. “I remember a conference I was at a couple of years ago about the sociology of music. They looked at how people were using music in their day-to-day life. People were using it on their commute almost to make themselves feel like they weren’t in this crush of people.”
In 1979, Sony released a product named the TPS-L2 Walkman. It was the first truly portable cassette tape player, and it revolutionized the way people listen to music. Mercury Records had introduced cassette tapes in the U.S. 13 years earlier, but people were still tethered to their stereos or clunky, portable boomboxes.
Today, people dig out their earbuds or put on their headphones to have some control over their environment, Kelley said.
“There’s been a lot of research on how music affects social behavior,” he said. “If you’re in a place where they want activity to increase, you play music that is more upbeat and that has rousal to it. If you want people to linger, like in grocery stores, you might play slower music. I remember this study looking at wine purchases. If they played music that was French — accordion and that kind of thing — people bought more French wine, but if they played music that had more oom-pah-pah to it, people chose more German wine.”
Fort Worth musician George Miadis specializes in what he calls hard rock with a band well known in Denton called Sonar Lights, but he’s been working on a an electronic project that’s meant to soothe troubled minds. Under the moniker Sons of Faust, Miadis has layered pulsing sounds over a drone he says is meant to connect with theta waves — lower frequency brain waves that scientists say come from the hippocampus, which is the part of the brain responsible for memory.
“For my personal sanity, I started experimenting with other stuff — and I was always interested in Brian Eno. He’s kind of the creator of ambient music,” Miadis said. “His Ambient 1: Music for Airports is really amazing stuff. The way he creates the soundscapes gives you a piece of mind.”
Miadis is like a lot of people. He listens to music when he’s cooking, when he’s cleaning the house, when he’s working out and when he needs to concentrate.
“It depends on the mood I’m in,” he said. “When I want something to zone out to, I’ll listen to a soundtrack or jazz. Miles [Davis] is great for that. When I work out, I listen to something with a beat. Reading, I listen to classical music or something instrumental.”
For Sons of Faust, Miadis said he’s making music that will have an effect on the brain and the body.
“I think of it as music that creates an atmosphere for meditation, I would say. Depending on what you want to do. I turn out the lights and put my headphones on and listen to that kind of stuff. Music that connects to theta waves. It balances out the negative vibes.”
He’s posted four ambient songs on SoundCloud, a streaming website where a lot of artists share music. He said he’s inspired by nature and its patterns. The songs seem to be anchored by a drone, and bear layers of music, all of it moving along a cycle.
“I started experimenting with this a year ago,” Miadis said. “I keep working on stuff. I’m learning to operate those vintage synthesizers, the Moogs, the analog synthesizers where you were just playing around pushing buttons. It kind of goes back to those major artists like Eno and Vangelis.”
So should we be listening to music while sheltering and working at home? Kelley said silence still might be best, but that workers know best what they need as the boundary between home and office blur.
“I think it’s all about the level of concentration required for the task at hand,” Kelley said. “If the task requires a lot of concentration, then don’t have a music that has lots of rousal. But I also think now is not the time for us to be overly concerned about productivity. If you need music for emotional regulation, then all bets are off. We’re in this weird world. We’re being told that we’re in a time of crisis but we’re also being told business as usual.”
Oh, and Kelley often works while wearing headphones. But he isn’t listening to ambient music.
“I listen to coffeehouse sounds on the internet,” he said. “Sometimes, what you’re listening to is a buffer between you and the sounds that distract you.”