Who doesn’t love a good sports underdog story?
We’ve seen enough of them to call them play-by-play: A pro coach/hotshot player slips and is relocated to help lead a junior/minor team to victory. They may not always win the trophy in the end, but they went far, and some relationships have been restored along the way – and that’s all that matters, right?
That’s pretty much the formula. Well, maybe top it off with a nutty stepdad and a rivalry between coaches that’s sillier than thinking Gatorade’s better than H20.
Honestly, as often as I see it, I love taking a swig from that supply because, more often than not, there are good feelings attached. And the new Happy Madison production, Home Team, starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner, has times where James' charm breaks through to leave you tickled. Unfortunately, however, like many of Adam Sandler's productions, it also gets flushed by its toilet humor and shallow representation (of the sport, family and everything in-between).
Based (very loosely) on a true story, the Netflix family sports comedy reveals that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) was suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his part in “Bountygate.” (The scandal involved players allegedly being paid bounties for attempting to injure rival players.) During his nearly one-year suspension, Payton returned to his hometown in Argyle, Texas, hoping to reconnect with his son, Connor (Tait Blum). Soon after his arrival, Payton is offered the role of offensive coordinator for the Liberty Christian Warriors, his son’s sixth-grade football team. Hopefully, with a little pro knowledge and confidence-boosting wins, maybe these littles will become giants.
The big problem with Home Team is how it toes the line between a feel-good family movie and a lazy comedy. I’m not even going to pretend that I know the ins and outs of the actual story of Payton and the Liberty Christian Warriors, but I know enough to feel when Hollywood is pulling the narrative strings. I believe that movies should have creative license to shape a story into one that works well for the screen. But it’s difficult to shake the fact that this could’ve been a worthwhile story about a community challenging its former hometown hero for his wrongdoings.
Something tells me this story is way more complicated than the joke that is presented as in this movie. Any facts or gray areas are colored in with Happy Madison fluff — such as an insulting side character played by Rob Schneider, a game featuring buckets of projectile vomit, and characters trying to drop life lessons while behaving like immature children themselves. (Gary Valentine's assistant coach character sneaks booze in his water bottle and rides a bike around town. Good luck doing that on US-377!)
Despite its local ties, feel-good treatment, and one excellent joke (involving the Warriors team being introduced to Payton as one of their new coaches), Home Team is largely forgettable. What could’ve been a fascinatingly complex drama (like Moneyball) wound up in the wrong hands to become a senseless comedy.