Sunday, Nov. 17
2 p.m. — SCRAP Denton hosts a holiday card-making workshop at the storefront, 420 S. Bell Ave. Make handmade cards with repurposed materials from the shop. $15. Register at http://bit.ly/2XbvAxY.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
All day — Deadline for Parks & Recreation's letters from Santa. For $2, send a personalized letter sent from Santa and postmarked from the North Pole. For more information, call 940-349-7275.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Storytime at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Holiday market at the Denton Community Market, 317 W. Mulberry St. Holiday shopping at the market. Free admission.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Fifth annual VASTFest at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. The Visual Arts Society of Texas hosts its annual fest so you can shop for holiday gifts made by local artists. With soup, wine, hot cider and fun. www.vastarts.org.
7 p.m. — Santa Storytime at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln.
Thursday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. — Santa Storytime at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln.
Friday, Dec. 6
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Denton Square, 110 W. Hickory St. The annual event begins with the Denton Community Band and a Christmas Carol sing-along, then presents performances, booths, a Live Nativity and the Denton Holiday Lighting Spectacular concert. Wassail Weekend begins at the lighting. Admission is free. www.dentonholidaylighting.com.
5:30 to 8 p.m. — "Evening in Bethlehem" at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. Event highlights the religious basis of the holiday. It includes a petting zoo, a live Nativity scene, crafts, mission projects, a model train and live music. Boy Scout Troop 65 will make hot dogs for the evening, which will be free and served until supplies run out. Free.
5 to 9 p.m. — Point For Charity hosts its annual bake sale and auction to benefit the Denton State Supported Living Center at Midway Point. Includes live & silent auction, raffle auction and wheel of fortune, 14831 Midway Rd., ste. #101 in Addison. For more information, call 972-839-0500 or 214-724-1398.
8 p.m. — All Star Xmas Concert by the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly Odysseus Chamber Orchestra). Maylee Thomas and the Maylee Thomas Band returns to perform with the orchestra. With vocalist Candace Mahogany, Kereel on Celtic fiddle, Ben Katzen on cello, the William Foley Piano Trio and Tatiana Mayfield. The string orchestra performs on a Christmas program with jazz piano, rock, Celtic and bluegrass. $22 for adults, $17 for ages 65 & over and ages 6-22.
Saturday, Dec. 7
8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon — Denton County Friends of the Family holds its Holiday Express train ride. A multicultural celebration starts in Lewisville, then riders head to Winter Square at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Brunch from Cartwright's Ranch House will be waiting, as will games, activities and photos with Santa. Tickets cost $35. To be elligible for a trip for a family of four to Disney World, make a minimum donation of $10 at the ticket page http://bit.ly/2Kl7X0E.
10 a.m. to noon — Santa's Snapshots at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson. Kids get a photo with Santa, then have pancakes and a turn in the bounce houses. Coffee will be served for adults. $5 for adults.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
11 a.m. — Santa Storytime at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland.
6:30 p.m. — It's Reindeer Time: Holiday Movie & Craft at North Branch Lirary, 3020 N. Locust St. See the Rankin & Bass claymation classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer followed by reindeer games, fun and crafts for the whole family.
Friday, Dec. 13
11 a.m. — Santa Storytime at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
4 p.m. — Gingerbread Storytime at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Friday, Dec. 27
6 to 8 p.m. — Celebrate Kwanzaa with the advisory board of Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at the center, 1300 Wilson. For more information, call 940-230-8443.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11 a.m. — Noon Year's Eve at South Branch Lirary, 3228 Teasley Ln. Ring in the New Year with with games, art projects, balloons, refreshments for all ages.