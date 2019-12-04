Wednesday, Dec. 4
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Fifth annual VASTFest at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Shop for holiday gifts made by local artists at the Visual Arts Society of Texas’ annual event. With soup, wine and hot cider. www.vastarts.org.
7 p.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
Friday, Dec. 6
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Square, 110 W. Hickory St. The annual event begins with the Denton Community Band and a Christmas carol sing-along, followed by performances, booths, a live nativity and the Denton Holiday Lighting Spectacular concert. Wassail Weekend begins at the lighting. Admission is free. www.denton holidaylighting.com.
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Evening in Bethlehem at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. Event highlights the religious basis of the holiday. With a petting zoo, a live nativity scene, crafts, mission projects, a model train and live music. Boy Scout Troop 65 will make free hot dogs for the evening, until supplies run out. Free.
5 to 9 p.m. — Point for Charity bake sale and auction to benefit the Denton State Supported Living Center, at Midway Point, 14831 Midway Road, Suite 101 in Addison. Includes live and silent auction, raffle auction and wheel of fortune, For more information, call 972-839-0500 or 214-724-1398.
6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. — Streets of Bethlehem at First Baptist Church of Sanger, 708 S. Fifth St. Enter the gates of Bethlehem to experience the night Christ was born. Limit of 300 people per performance. Event is outdoors. No backpacks or pets (other than service animals). Free. Visit www.fbcsanger.com/streets-of-bethlehem.
7 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Roundup at Rancho De La Roca, 2459 W. Blackjack Road in Aubrey. Christmas carols around the campfire with Santa, sweets at the chuck wagon, and hot cocoa, apple cider and cobbler. Take a hayride to Bethlehem and see the Christmas story come to life under Christmas lights. Live nativity by First Rock Fellowship. Last hayride leaves at 8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 for ages 3-10. Photos with Santa cost $5. Pay at the gate. Call 940-365-7625 or visit www.peaceoftherock.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents A Tuna Christmas at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The classic Texas comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard observes the holiday ups and downs in Tuna, Texas. $25 adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for children. For tickets, visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
8 p.m. — All Star Xmas Concert by the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly Odysseus Chamber Orchestra) at McKinney Performing Arts Center, 111 N. Tennessee St. in McKinney. The Maylee Thomas Band returns to perform with the orchestra. With vocalist Candace Mahogany, Kereel on Celtic fiddle, Ben Katzen on cello, the William Foley Piano Trio and Tatiana Mayfield. $17-$22. www.mckinneyphilharmonic.org.
9 p.m. — A Brave Combo Christmas! at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St. $10. Ages 18 & up. Visit http://bit.ly/2M1MPOn.
9 p.m. — Her Sins Burlesque & Cabaret presents “Holiday at Hogwarts” at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Harry Potter-inspired burlesque, comedy, drag, singing and more. $10. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — DCTedu presents A Seussified Christmas Carol by Peter Bloedel at the Denton Community Theatre Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2215 S. I-35E. Denton Community Theatre’s youth company stages an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. $10. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/332SXLw.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Miriam Studio Ceramics and Katherine Boulet Jewelry holiday art sale at Miriam Studios, 1512 Panhandle St.
1 to 5 p.m. — Historic Denton’s Holiday Home Tour in the John B. Denton College National Register district. See exterior and interior holiday decorations at 819 W. Oak St., 301 Normal St., 1015 Egan St., 505 Parkway, 606 Pearl St. and 722 W. Oak St. Tour also includes music, watercolors of early Denton homes by Dorothy Bertine, and admission to a Feb. 15 preview of Fairhaven Retirement Home. $25 for adults, $5 for students and children. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2OnOyPf.
8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon — Denton County Friends of the Family’s Holiday Express train ride starting at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St. Travel to a multicultural celebration in Lewisville, then head to Winter Square at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Brunch from Cartwright’s Ranch House will be waiting, along with games, activities and photos with Santa. $35. Register for a drawing for a trip for four to Disney World by making a minimum donation of $10 at the ticket page, http://bit.ly/2Kl7X0E.
10 a.m. to noon — Santa’s Snapshots at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Kids get a photo with Santa, then have pancakes and a turn in the bounce houses. Coffee will be served for adults. $5 per adult.
Sunday, Dec. 8
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Craft fair at St. John Paul II University Parish, 909 McCormick St. Local residents and university students will sell holiday gifts, including Polish crafts, jewelry, photography, crochet, prints and paintings, baked goods and more. Free admission and free children’s coloring area.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Miriam Studio Ceramics and Katherine Boulet Jewelry holiday art sale at Miriam Studios, 1512 Panhandle St.
6 p.m. — Supper with Santa in Santa’s Adventure Land at Golden Triangle Mall, 2215 S. I-35E. Supper is pizza from Italia Express at this Kids Club event. To join the Kids Club, sign up at Guest Services. Membership is free and open to kids ages 3-12.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
5 to 8 p.m. — Juice Lab’s Vegan Holiday Dinner at 508 S. Elm St. Holiday meal includes live music. $30 per person, $50 per couple at the door.
5:30 to 8 p.m. — Artists Enclave of Denton County’s “Holiday Rave’n” at Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St. Features music by Texas Sky and holiday shopping with art vendors. Free admission. A portion of gift purchases will benefit Orant Charities. Visit artistsenclavedenton.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
6:30 p.m. — It’s Reindeer Time: Holiday Movie & Craft at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. See the Rankin & Bass claymation classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer followed by reindeer games, fun and crafts for the whole family.
Thursday, Dec. 12
8 p.m. — Little Jack Melody & His Young Turks Christmas show at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $15; or $12 in advance. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
Friday, Dec. 13
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Secret Santa at Golden Triangle Mall, 2215 S. I-35. Santa’s elves surprise random shoppers with store gift cards through Christmas Eve.
Saturday, Dec. 14
10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — DCTedu presents A Seussified Christmas Carol by Peter Bloedel at the Denton Community Theatre Black Box inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2215 S. I-35E. Denton Community Theatre’s youth company stages an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. $10. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/332SXLw.
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker at Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St. on the TWU campus. $20-$40; group rates available. Visit http://bit.ly/2QAh0z0.
Sunday, Dec. 15
10:50 a.m. — First Christian Church presents its Christmas Cantata, Appalachian Winter, with the Sanctuary Choir, directed by Mark Graham, at 1203 N. Fulton St. Call 940-566-4990.
Noon — Miracle on Industrial Street: Holiday Swingin’ Brunch at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Enjoy brunch by chef Pam Chittenden with swinging holiday music by the David J. Pierce Holiday Orchestra. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit danssilverleaf.com.
2:30 p.m. — The Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker at Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St. on the TWU campus. $20-$40; group rates available. Visit http://bit.ly/2QAh0z0.
4 p.m. — Denton Bach Society presents “A German Baroque Advent” at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive. With soloists, chorus, and orchestra with music by J.S. Bach. www.dentonbach.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
4 p.m. — Gingerbread Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Saturday, Dec. 21
11 a.m. to noon — Jingle and Jolly’s Christmas show at the Aubrey Area Library, 226 Countryside Drive. Jingle the Elf (Brett Roberts) and Jolly the Snowman tell children about Santa’s workshop and sing a carol or two. Free.
2 to 7 p.m. — Dan’s Winter Market at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Local and independent artists and designers sell handmade treasures, including wood and leather items, stained glass and jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, photography prints and more.
7:30 p.m. — Denton City Contemporary Ballet presents A Gift for Emma at Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St. on the TWU campus. The holiday fantasia in dance tells the story of a street urchin who embarks on a Christmastime journey to make a discovery in motion. $20-$30. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Fl79cj.
Sunday, Dec. 22
2 p.m. — Denton City Contemporary Ballet presents A Gift for Emma at Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St. on the TWU campus. The holiday fantasia in dance tells the story of a street urchin who embarks on a Christmastime journey to make a discovery in motion. $20-$30. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Fl79cj.
Friday, Dec. 27
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Santa’s Little Helper Dance Party for Dogs of Denton at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., benefiting the Denton Animal Support Foundation. With DJ Yeahdef, Ronnie Heart, and Alan Palomo and Jason Faries of Neon Indian. Includes a pet tricks showcase, best dressed pup competition and pup Polaroid booth. $10.
6 to 8 p.m. — Celebrate Kwanzaa with the advisory board of Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at the center, 1300 Wilson St. Call 940-230-8443.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11 a.m. — Noon Year’s Eve at South Branch Lirary, 3228 Teasley Lane. Ring in the New Year with with games, art projects, balloons and refreshments for all ages.