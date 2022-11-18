Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf are moving this year. They’re going to celebrate Christmas with 300 of their favorite friends who are clients at Our Daily Bread, together with the Monsignor King Outreach Center, in its new facility at 909 N. Loop 288 in Denton.
The fun-filled evening event is scheduled for Dec. 20 and will include dinner, visits from the jolly old elf and his friend, gifts for all, raffles plus food and hospitality that the organization has provided for many years.
The new, centralized location will be filled with holiday spirit — this year, one big party instead of three. (They were previously held at the Community Kitchen at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Monsignor King Outreach Center and a transitional facility.)
Raffles will feature gift cards, bicycles and more, and each guest will receive gifts provided by the Denton-area community. Every client also will receive a backpack filled with outdoor necessities for winter, including caps, gloves, scarves, socks, a flashlight and more.
“We’re so much bigger than a place to stay or a free meal,” explained Alicia Barker, development director for Our Daily Bread. “We are the largest homeless care system serving Denton County. We help clients through an emergency shelter, a community kitchen, income and employment support, and wellness and other supportive services.”
Barker added, “Our Christmas celebration helps warm the hearts of our clients and gives members of our community an opportunity to donate gifts, share their time as volunteers, or give money to help support everyone who needs our services. We are so excited to have our Christmas celebration in our new one-stop-shop for clients this year!”