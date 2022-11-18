Buddy and Santa at ODB
Buddy the Elf and Santa will share the Christmas spirit with guests at Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center in their new location this year 

 Courtesy photo

Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf are moving this year. They’re going to celebrate Christmas with 300 of their favorite friends who are clients at Our Daily Bread, together with the Monsignor King Outreach Center, in its new facility at 909 N. Loop 288 in Denton.

