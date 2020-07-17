Editor’s note: This column will be Pam Rainey’s final piece on senior issues for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Rainey is retiring this project, but looks forward to working on a book, spoiling her grandchildren and other projects.
One of the most difficult topics to discuss with elderly drivers is when to give up driving. Taking the keys away is not only painful for the senior, but is usually painful for the one delivering the news.
When my mother developed stage 4 kidney cancer and was on strong pain medication, my sister and I had to sell her car to keep her from driving. Although she has been gone over 25 years now, I’ll never forget the look of sadness on her face when we told her what we had to do. You see, she would not give us her keys.
Sure, the medications altered her mental health and ability to think. But to her, driving was a way to escape the anguish she was experiencing.
Imagine having to tell an elderly parent or friend they can no longer get out for a drive during the pandemic. Well, I can’t imagine. But, it would be the kindest thing we could do for some of them and for others on the road.
Many people drive well into their 70’s and 80’s and do well. Others have serious problems that keep them from driving. Health problems such as hearing, sight and mobility loss can cause them to have accidents. Their slower reactions can also cause many problems driving.
If you are losing sleep over how to tell a loved one they must give you their keys, here are some ways one senior website, Parentgiving.com, suggests you approach the subject:
Put yourself in their place. Be empathetic. Driving is usually a right of passage. If the senior has lost a spouse, it is their only way to attend worship services, pick up groceries and medications, have social interaction and see precious grandchildren.
Encourage the senior. Make sure you arrange for either you or someone they love and trust to help them do errands and get out of the house often.
Finally, sit down and make a schedule with them of when the above will happen. Don’t leave them in tears, wondering. Let them know they are not alone and will have those who care help them through this transition.
Probably the best thing you can do for any elderly person is to listen to them. If they repeat their story to you don’t say, “you’ve already told me that.” Listen and listen well.
One day you will be elderly if you are blessed. You will be in their place.