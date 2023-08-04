'Harlan Coben's Shelter' Feature Image

'Harlan Coben’s Shelter' follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

 Courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Arriving on Prime Video on Aug. 18 is Harlan Coben’s Shelter, an eight-episode series based on best-selling author Harlan Coben’s young adult book series. 

It stars Jaden Michael (Colin in Black & White: The Path is Power) as Mickey Bolitar, a teen wrestling with his father's death and his mom’s rehabilitation following a car accident. The tragic event has forced Mickey to live with his estranged aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer of UnREAL and Entourage fame) and switch high schools, meaning new friends and enemies. 

'Harlan Coben's Shelter' Still 2

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley Kent.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

