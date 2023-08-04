'Harlan Coben’s Shelter'follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.
Arriving on Prime Video on Aug. 18 is Harlan Coben’s Shelter, an eight-episode series based on best-selling author Harlan Coben’s young adult book series.
It stars Jaden Michael (Colin in Black & White: The Path is Power) as Mickey Bolitar, a teen wrestling with his father's death and his mom’s rehabilitation following a car accident. The tragic event has forced Mickey to live with his estranged aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer of UnREAL and Entourage fame) and switch high schools, meaning new friends and enemies.
After exchanging romantic glances and developing a connection with Ashley Kent (Samantha Bugliaro), suddenly, Ashley vanishes without a trace. Unwilling to let someone else walk out on his life, Mickey decides to embark on a Paper Towns-esque journey and follow the trail to a seedy underworld.
Ahead of the series premiere (and the SAG-AFTRA strike), the Denton Record-Chronicle sat down with series star Constance Zimmer via Zoom Video to talk about the upcoming television event. In the interview below, we discuss the importance of staying connected with your children, Zimmer’s character’s t-shirt journey and what her bedroom may have looked like when she was a kid.
Enjoy, and mark your calendar for the series premiere on Aug. 18!
