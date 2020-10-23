Halloween Fun Box
Now through Thursday, Oct. 29, at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. $30. Pick up your box at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Halloween Fun Boxes given Oct. 19-24 include supplies to decorate your own mini pumpkin. Participants are encouraged to send a picture of decorated pumpkins for the Denton pumpkin decorating contest.
Oct. 26-29 Halloween Fun Boxes include glow-in-the-dark spider jars, glow-in-the-dark slime, and minute-to-win Halloween game instructions and playing cards.
To purchase a box, visit Denton Parks and Recreation's catalog at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-denton-tx/catalog and look for Family Box Rocks.
Teasley Commons Trunk-or-Treat
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3220 Teasley Lane. Admission is free.
Teasley Commons businesses will have a socially distanced Halloween event. The day features a soccer shoot-out; crazy and creepy hair decorating station; Halloween mask costume contest; pumpkin-decorating sticker station; raffle (must be present to win); live music by DJ Matt Blake.
The event also includes the Lovepacs Donation Station, which will accept donations of:
- 15-ounce cans of vegetables, fruit and pasta
- packets of ramen
- boxes of macaroni and cheese
- 18-ounce cans of soup
- 5-ounce cans of chicken or tuna
- instant oatmeal
- microwave popcorn
- granola bars
- 16-ounce jar of peanut butter
- 20-ounce jar of jelly
- cups of applesauce
- breakfast cereal
Street Mob Truck Club Trick or Truck
8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Denton Flea Market, 4200 E. University Drive
The event includes a truck show, with candy for kids, face painting and bounce houses. Admission is free, but register at the gate.
Share the Harvest Drive-Thru
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. Admission is free.
Drive-through-only event features seeing people in costumes, door prize registration and bags with crafts, toys and candy. Attendees stay in their vehicles at all times with windows rolled down to participate. Volunteers will be required to wear masks, and attendees are encouraged to as well. To donate cans and nonperishable food items for the Denton Community Food Center, place those items in the trunk of your car. While you are waiting in line, pop the trunk and a volunteer will collect them.
Drive-in Halloween at Rubber Gloves
10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $25 per vehicle with up to five people. Visit rubberglovesdenton.com.
Music by Rosegarden Funeral Party (12:30 a.m.) and Wanz Dover (10 p.m.), with a screening of David Lynch's Eraserhead at 10:30 p.m.
Victory World Outreach Family Trunk-or-Treat
3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, near Eureka playground in South Lakes Park, 556 Hobson Lane. Admission is free.
Food, drinks and candy for families, presented by Victory World Outreach church.