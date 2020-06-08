The King of Staten Island
Rated R, 136 minutes.
Available Friday on digital platforms.
★★★★
Just a few seconds into Judd Apatow’s latest film, The King of Staten Island, it’s apparent that the filmmaker is not hoping to simply make you laugh and move on to the next joke. The semi-autobiographical tale about Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson’s life opens with a 20-something man driving down the highway while listening to Kid Cudi’s 2013 track “Just the Way I Am,” a song concerning the meshing together of the good times with the struggle of living. Fixed on Davidson’s eyes, suddenly, the character clamps them shut as he firmly presses on the accelerator. The radio music and outside noise pick up in volume until his eyes open to a collision ahead that he barely manages to escape. The sense of worry and anxiety for Davidson’s character doesn’t evaporate.
Apatow has undoubtedly carved out an impressive career making movies about how we’re always walking around confused, with a figurative hardhat on. No matter if it’s middle-aged parents trying to navigate their relationship and children, two buddies making sense of a life-threatening illness, or a young man’s plight to overcome his grief and love himself, the teachable moments are present in Apatow’s work to make us smile and relate. The King of Staten Island is one of Apatow’s best and most mature entries yet. The film maneuvers through the narrative threads without getting lost in the weeds. It’s packed with laughter, heart and lessons to share.
Davidson stars as Scott, a slacker who never got over the death of his firefighter father when he was seven. While Scott’s younger sister (Maude Apatow) is heading off to college, Scott is smoking copious amounts of weed and testing out his questionable tattoos on his buddies (Ricky Velez, Lou Wilson and Moises Arias). It’s not until his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating for the first time since her husband’s death that Scott might need to come to terms with his grief and move on, especially because his mom’s new boyfriend (an excellent Bill Burr) is also a firefighter.
In the real world, Davidson’s firefighter father (whose name was Scott) died during the 9/11 attacks. Davidson was seven at the time, and he’s spoken openly about how the loss of his dad affected his life. That pain and confusion is visible and felt throughout The King of Staten Island, most notably during a scene when Scott and his mother’s boyfriend, Ray, go to a minor league baseball game. In a moment of hoping to connect and understand, Ray gently asks if Scott had ever considered putting on a fireman’s jacket. Scott quickly brushes it off as nonsense before letting out his true feelings: “If you’re a fireman, just don’t have kids or a family at all. That way, you don’t crush them when you don’t come home that one time.”
But the movie doesn’t unleash the water without anything to help absorb it. There’s a delicate balance between comedy and drama, allowing emotions to freely pop in and out as they would in real life. Such can be seen when Scott joins Ray on an emergency fire call. Ray and his team (including Steve Buscemi, Domenick Lombardozzi and Jimmy Tatro) fight to save the lives of the occupants in a burning apartment. Apatow centers on the panic and emotional understanding of Scott, all while elevating the sequence using the song “Your Hand in Mine” by Explosions in the Sky.
Although the film doesn’t have the greatest momentum in its front half as its back half, there isn't any unnecessary baggage or unwelcome scenes. In other films, studios would trim everything they could to keep the material tight and funny. Apatow dares to allow his films and characters to breathe. Given the central character’s headspace, you’ll appreciate how Apatow pumps the brakes to give the more significant moments greater impact, especially the final moments of the film that have you itching for more.
What makes The King of Staten Island stand tall and proud most - outside of Burr’s MVP performance – are the character dynamics. There are essentially three stories woven together: Scott and himself, Scott and his mom, and Scott and Ray. Each has its unique qualities and flavors of intrigue. You’ll cherish that the parents’ arcs are just as vital as Scott’s character progression. Everything works hand in hand, guiding you through a film that causes you to blush as much as you laugh.