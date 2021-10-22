There have been very few experiences in my life when you’re watching a movie on the big screen, and you’re completely immersed in the world and forget about life outside the theater. Above anything that I’ve seen in the large format since the pandemic hit (including Tenet), Dune offers the most bang for my buck. And this is for a film that is only half a story. (It’s been tucked away in marketing, but a few minutes into Dune, the true title pops up: Dune Part One. A second chapter has yet to be confirmed — and after you finish this, you’re going to want to start a GoFundMe to make it happen.)
Director Denis Villeneuve really has mastered the art of patience. All his films move at this steady pace and always build towards something. Look no further than the border sequence in his 2015 thriller Sicario — helicopters are flying, and you’re riding shotgun with the characters. You have no idea what’s about to happen, but you’re on the total edge of your seat. The alien vessel introduction in Arrival is the same way. Dune pretty much sustains that feeling for the first hour and a half. You’re tractor-beamed into the story, Hans Zimmer's hauntingly beautiful musical score vibrates, and your eyes eat up everything gifted cinematographer Greig Fraser (Rogue One and The Mandalorian) serves.
If you haven’t read Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel (and I wouldn’t blame you if you haven’t because that sucker’s dense), you’re trying to figure out what’s going on.
Possible order of events inside your head: “Oh, OK. So, a desert world? Got it. And spices are pretty much gold. People hate each other. Oh, look—a ship that looks like a dragonfly. Princes, kings and queens. Bad guys, for sure. Ooh, and there’s one baddie who looks really nasty and could do some serious damage. But, there’s magic in this universe. Some people have Obi-Wan skills. Giant sandworms! OMG!” And I better stop myself before it gets too annoying.
But all of this is incredible fun. The mood and atmosphere may seem one-note, but there are splashes of color in between the lines. Villeneuve holds your attention and moves the camera in mysterious ways. Take, for instance, a scene when Oscar Issac’s royalty good-guy character meets the ultimate bad-guy character, played by Stellan Skarsgård, who feels plucked from Blade II. Fraser’s camera blurs Skarsgård and keeps him at a distance within the frame. Then, suddenly, Skarsgård levitates, and you feel your soul drop to the floor.
Villeneuve somehow cracked the code and managed to find a way to articulate this story visually when so many people have tried and failed before. Only David Lynch’s 1984 film made it off the ground, and we are trying our best to let that one get lost to the sands of time. (Lynch, too. He hates it.) Villeneuve’s artistry is so infectious that he could adapt a phone book and make it an award winner. The color palette here may not hold a candle to Wes Anderson’s upcoming The French Dispatch, but Villeneuve causes you to get lost in the movement and lighting. The way the sun hits the sand, or how a beast travels through the ground, Tremors-style, to take out a spice harvester — you just can’t beat the thrill. Even the drug-like effect the spice has on people creates a painting mixed with blurred and glowing contents. It’s something to be admired.
The cast is one of the year’s best ensembles. Timothée Chalamet makes a great lead character with Paul. The complexity within him drives up your fascination. In classic fashion, he’s like a Shakespeare character that feels pulled between two worlds. It leads to compelling conversations with his father (Isaac) and mother (Rebecca Ferguson, a.k.a. the film’s MVP). One conversation about fatherhood hits the heart, and then another about purpose drives up the tension. And don’t forget Jason Momoa, who deserves his own movie as the perfectly named Duncan Idaho. He’s a swordmaster and one heck of a pilot (taking the title from Isaac’s Stars Wars character).
Amid all the popcorn-flavored glory, the most significant problem with the film is it still feels like half a movie where the biggest things are yet to come. It manages to cover a lot more ground by splitting itself up into two chapters (maybe a miniseries format would have been a wiser choice). However, there’s a difference between the pace of the film's first half and the second. It’s a little choppier, feeling like the screenwriters are like, “Oh! We have a lot of plot left. We need to kick this gear up.” In that last half, there are times when the momentum picks up and then slows back down. But it wasn’t anything frustrating enough to dock it too many points. It remains a spectacle and an effective tone poem.
If you’re going to watch Dune, let your first viewing be on the biggest screen possible. (My suggestion is IMAX or 4DX.) It’s an experience you won’t soon forget!