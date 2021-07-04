Local music, cold brews and vegan hot dogs: the makings of a quintessential Independence Day celebration in Little D, if you ask Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio general manager Chad Withers.
“It’s just nonstop music and a lot of fun for everybody,” Withers said.
Rubber Gloves hosted an evening-long event Sunday to close out Fourth of July weekend. Running from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., the concert was the biggest the venue has held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Rubber Gloves has been hosting outdoor weekend shows on a smaller scale for about three weeks, but the Independence Day event was their largest undertaking of late, with 10 bands performing.
The lineup Sunday kicked off with Bad Dad Jokes taking the first half-hour set, with later performances including No Good Babies, Midnite Social Club and headliner Helium Queens. Staff focused on booking local bands, Withers said. The musicians represent a broad mix of genres, running the gamut of North Texas sound from punk and alternative to — in the case of Helium Queens — “space dance disco party” vibrations.
“We kind of picked bands we personally enjoyed and wanted to showcase and get out to a bigger audience,” Withers said. “A lot of the bands are newer and it’s a nice opportunity for them to get a showcase with people that maybe normally may not get to go out and see live music.”
Despite uncertainty heading into summer amid the pandemic, as vaccination rates climbed and the Centers for Disease Control relaxed restrictions for vaccinated people, Rubber Gloves staff began thinking about hosting an Independence Day event. The chance to again host a larger public concert was something staff has looked forward to, and the response to smaller shows over the past month from concertgoers has been positive, Withers said.
Like other concerts this season, the event was held on Rubber Gloves’ outdoor patio. With $10 door covers going directly to the musicians, Glizzy Fest was open to all ages and also featured an after-hours dance party for uncompromising night owls.
The event’s title was a play on the lighthearted nickname for hotdogs that became a phenomenon in Facebook group Denton Downtowners last year — the group even temporarily changed its name to “Glizzy City” in honor of the running joke’s popularity. True to its roots, Glizzy Fest offered $7 vegan hotdogs throughout the show while meatless chicken sandwiches, burgers and more were available from 8 p.m. on from The So Good Vegan.
Matchstick Ghost performed at Rubber Gloves for a 4th of July celebration Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Al Key
Turnout to the event was better than staff expected — although doorman Justin Webb said Fourth of July shows were a regular thing at Rubber Gloves before their reopening in August 2019, this is the first Independence Day concert the venue has hosted since.
“It’s weird to know what to expect because of the way everything has been, but I think this is a little bit better than even we were hoping for,” Webb.
An old college friend’s performance in band Velvet Skyline brought attendee Angel Robins out.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all week so I’m just excited to see what happens,” Robbins said early in the show.
Whether attendees were die-hard fans or casual listeners, Glizzy Fest was a testament to the Denton music scene’s ability to persevere and continue to set itself apart as a haven for artists in North Texas.
“It’s a great chance to see what Denton’s all about and that even during the midst of the pandemic there’s still a ton of music being created, which I think says a lot for the town,” Withers said. “This is kind of a celebration of that.”
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.