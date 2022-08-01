What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? 'Surface' is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity. Pictured:Gugu Mbatha-Raw, center, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, right, star.
Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As she embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, pictured) and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.
How great is it when you anticipate something more, well, surface-level, but it winds up flowing with many strong currents of intrigue? Have you tried Surface on for size?
Apple TV+’s latest psychological thriller series is packed to the gills with incredible talent, wicked twists and all the cool beats to beef up your music playlists. Not to mention it features Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Mr. Malcom's List) going Godzilla on some breakfast fast food while jamming some hip hop in a fancy car.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in and executive produces Surface alongside Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. It centers on a traumatic head injury, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. Mbatha-Raw (last seen in Loki and The Morning Show) plays Sophie, even though her ID says otherwise. She jumped (or maybe fell) off a boat in the San Francisco Bay. She survived the event but struggles to recount the moments before her “accident.” Only time will tell if what Sophie is being told is the truth, or an elaborate setup to sweep some dirt under the rug. So, let the conspiracy games begin.
As double-helix-like as the narrative gets, the interactions among the characters make this the compelling series that it is. Created by High Fidelity and Ugly Betty’s Veronica West, Surface floats many great ideas about the secrets we carry, the dark corners of our minds and navigating fear and anxiety when everything smells fishy.
As West points out in our video interviews below, the story begins in a way that seems understandable. However, it’s not long until things break away, and you’re on your toes from then out.
Surface exercises immense skill with its reveals. It teases just enough to keep its hook in and never wondering too much about why such chaos could exist in someone’s life. Most of this is owed to the actors, who each paint peculiar characters. They may take shapes you know, but they all adopt the Jordan Peele/Nope logic of never being what you'd expect. These are all the markings of an intense work that should be watched.
Fortunately, Apple TV+ subscribers have three well-crafted episodes to drive through, and more arriving each Friday until its eight-episode run wraps up on Sept. 2. Jump in now!
Q&A
To get you more excited, we have interviews with West, Mbatha-Raw, Jackson-Cohen and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Stephan James. We focus our conversations on the series’ complexity, how its themes shook them and enhanced their detective skills. So, enjoy the videos below (about 5 minutes each) and fire up Apple TV+ today to get pulled into another exceptional television show!