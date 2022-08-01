'Surface' Series Feature Photo

What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? 'Surface' is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity. Pictured: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, center, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, right, star. 

 Courtesy of Apple TV+

How great is it when you anticipate something more, well, surface-level, but it winds up flowing with many strong currents of intrigue? Have you tried Surface on for size?

Apple TV+’s latest psychological thriller series is packed to the gills with incredible talent, wicked twists and all the cool beats to beef up your music playlists. Not to mention it features Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Mr. Malcom's List) going Godzilla on some breakfast fast food while jamming some hip hop in a fancy car. 

'Surface' Series Still 1

Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As she embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, pictured) and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.
'Surface' Series Still 2

Stephan James, left, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in 'Surface.'
'Surface' Series Still 3

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is Sophie in 'Surface.'

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

