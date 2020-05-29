Question: “My band has been working on music. We have social media pages, but no video. When should we pay someone to shoot videos of our music?”
I believe video is the most important investment a musician can make. When I book a show, I always want to see an artist perform live somewhere else first. A CD can’t show me what the live show will actually be like. It also can’t show me the energy a musician brings or how they interact with the crowd. The only time I make an exception and book a musician without seeing their show is if they have a great video of a performance.
It is important to note that I am not referring to a music video. Like CDs, music videos do not give an accurate picture of your live performance. The video you need is a high quality recording of your live performance, giving an accurate depiction of your live show.
Videos are extremely powerful. They can guarantee you more gigs, or they can stand in your way. I have unfortunately had venues veto musicians I wanted to book because they searched them on YouTube and found low quality videos that made the musicians appear less talented than they really were. Often, musicians will hear that videos are what venues are looking for, and they start shooting as many videos as possible, without regard for how they look and sound. Soon they have a series of videos across social media that keep venues from wanting to work with them.
With so much tech so accessible to us today, it is easy to think that we can produce everything ourselves. However, we all usually have trouble being objective with our projects. We can’t see them the way others do, we don’t always perceive the imperfections. So, I encourage artists to bring in outside help. As soon as you are able, hiring a videographer to produce a video may be the key to unlock the next step in your music career.
Good video producers can get expensive, and since you usually get what you pay for, I caution every artist to be suspicious if the videographer isn’t charging for the shoot. I know it can be a lot to take on, but if your goal is getting more gigs, a live performance video will serve you better than a CD, website, electronic press kit, or photo shoot. Instead of stretching yourself thin to purchase all of these other things, spend that money (when you are able) on a live performance video instead.
The short answer for “when should we pay someone to shoot videos of our music?” is as soon as you can.
If you have any questions about marketing your music, please send them to me. I would love to answer your question in my next column.
Special Announcement
I am excited to announce that we at Discover Denton are about to launch a new DentonRadio.com website. One of the main features of this site will be highlighting live performance videos from Denton musicians, giving a virtual window into the Denton music scene. As part of this new addition to DentonRadio.com, we will be sending crews to venues across Denton to film live performances every week.
As soon as it is safe to do so, and you begin booking shows again, we would love to send our team to record it. Save my email address, Jake@DiscoverDenton.com, and let us know about your show when you start booking again.
