We’re all sad to lose out on the Denton Kiwanis fireworks show getting shut down for the second Fourth of July in a row.
But that doesn’t mean you have to huddle around the backyard grill (though that’s a legitimate way to celebrate, too). Dress for a warm day and fill that water bottle — weather forecasts predict highs in the mid-80s, along with some morning showers. Then, take your pick from this guide to the Fourth of July.
Denton Fourth of July Jubilee
The free annual celebration is back and in-person at several locations on Saturday, July 3. For more information, visit dentonparks.com.