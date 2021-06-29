2019 parade
A child rides a bike decked out for Denton’s annual Yankee Doodle Parade on July 4, 2019. The parade is back in downtown Denton this Saturday morning.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

We’re all sad to lose out on the Denton Kiwanis fireworks show getting shut down for the second Fourth of July in a row.

But that doesn’t mean you have to huddle around the backyard grill (though that’s a legitimate way to celebrate, too). Dress for a warm day and fill that water bottle — weather forecasts predict highs in the mid-80s, along with some morning showers. Then, take your pick from this guide to the Fourth of July.

Denton Fourth of July Jubilee

The free annual celebration is back and in-person at several locations on Saturday, July 3. For more information, visit dentonparks.com.

Mechanical bull
Children try out their luck hanging onto a mechanical bull during Denton’s 2019 Fourth of July Jubilee. The free fun will be back Saturday morning at the Civic Center.

