The University of North Texas Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Emmy Award-winning composer Bruce Broughton at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 N. Interstate 35E.
Broughton is a composer-in-residence at the university this semester. He’s won 10 Emmy Awards out of 24 nominations, and he’s earned both Oscar and Grammy award nominations. He’s written music for television and film, including Silverado, Tombstone, The Rescuers Down Under, The Presidio, Miracle on 34th Street, Harry and the Hendersons, JAG and Dallas.
David Itkin conducts the concert, which is part of the annual fall gala at the UNT College of Music. Tickets to the concert cost $25. For reservations, visit www.thempac.com.