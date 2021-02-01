Gainesville Area Visual Arts will host its eighth annual "For the Love of Art" fundraiser this month.
Instead of the traditional one-night show, the nonprofit arts group will have the fundraising show online from Feb. 5-26. The virtual show will feature work by 28 members of the nonprofit. All of the work will be available for purchase, and 20% of all sales benefit the group's scholarship fund.
A link to the virtual show will be announced this Friday afternoon on the group's website and on the group's Facebook page.
The 2021 scholarship is for a graduating senior who lives in Cooke County who plan to study visual arts as a major or minor, whether they study fine arts or architecture. Public, private and homeschool students are eligible. The application is available online.