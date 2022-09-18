As Fantastic Fest prepares to roll out this week’s genre film festival (Sept. 22-29), its packed slate offers plenty of cinematic terrors, far-out adventures and thought-provoking works for attendees.
Here are 15 of the best bets playing at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar Blvd. in Austin, Texas, according to this film critic.
Very little is more exciting than a new Martin McDonaugh film, especially when that film features the reteaming of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson after the pair starred in McDonaugh’s In Bruges 15 years ago. The Banshees of Inisherin was rapturously received at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, and now it’s making its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest. About two feuding friends and the shocking consequences that follow, this one should continue the awards chatter and be a festival favorite. Expect complex characters to loosen their lips and shake out their tongues with some extra sharp dialogue and memorable wit.
Screening Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 4:45 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 26 @ 5:20 p.m.
Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet reunite for another budding romance. Once again, it’s adapted from a novel and set in the 1980s, but there’s one key difference: its love story involves people eating human flesh. It’s difficult not to think about 2016’s Raw, which was less of a horror movie and more of a sweet, sincere tale about sisters. Bones and All seems to be cut from a similar cloth. It will undoubtedly have its intense sequences, but I suspect the mood will be more chill and optimistic than the material suggests. Also, anticipate a star-making performance from Waves’ Taylor Russell.
Screening Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 5:15 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 26 @ 8:20 p.m.
3. Smile
Something tells me festival goers are going to cut back on flashing their chompers around others following this opening night feature. The trailer is the stuff of nightmares with all its eerie grins and Ring-like feels. Written and directed by newcomer Parker Finn, the Paramount title stars Wyrm’s Sosie Bacon as a doctor who witnesses a patient’s brutal death before suspecting she’ll become a victim of an ongoing, supernatural killing spree. Horror fans should be in for a treat and fearing what’s hiding behind Smile.
Screening Thursday, Sept. 22 @ 8 p.m.
A Park Chan-Wook-directed neo-noir detective love story? Oh, that’s all you need to know. The Oldboy and Handmaiden filmmaker has a knack for executing procedural works with a twist, and Decision to Leave should welcome lots of excitement and delicious WTF moments. The Cannes award-winning film focuses on a murder investigation, and it’s sure to be stacked with gripping narrative layers and stylish filmmaking.
Screening Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 27 @ 5:15 p.m.
An A24 murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing competition and captured in a single shot sounds like a match made in heaven. Some have said it’s like imagining Gaspar Noé bringing his psychedelic approach to an Agatha Christie adaptation, and that’s just straight-up cool. Medusa Deluxe is going to be bold, stylish and wonderfully chaotic.
Screening Sunday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ 5:15 p.m.
6. Secret Screening #1 and #2
Nothing truly beats the anticipation of secret screenings at Fantastic Fest. Ah, to sit in a theater with some of the biggest cinephiles around and not know what’s about to play. In 2016, M. Night Shymalan and James McAvoy surprised crowds months ahead of Split’s theatrical release – and if you know how that movie ends, you could imagine how special the experience was. Anything could happen in these screening slots. It could be a carry-over from another film festival (like A24’s The Whale, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion or the Daniel Radcliffe-starring Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) or a movie that no eyes have seen yet (maybe Halloween Ends, but let’s hope for a more promising experience).
Secret Screening #1 on Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 8:30 p.m. and Secret Screening #2 on Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ 8 p.m.
If writer-director Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure, The Square) has a new film releasing, you can pretty much expect for it to screen at Fantastic Fest. The evolution of his storytelling has been an exhilarating ride, and Triangle of Sadness looks like a wild one. Starring Woody Harrelson, Charlbi Dean and See How They Run’s Harris Dickinson, this festival-closing feature is centered around a luxury cruise for the absurdly rich. The trailer makes it look very left of center in classic Östlund form. So, don’t prime yourself for a Deep Rising level of ridiculousness. Östlund will test your limits, entertain and give you something to chew on - that’s for sure.
Screening Thursday, Sept. 29 @ 8:05 p.m.
You had me at a Noah Segan-directed vampire father-daughter tale. Segan, a.k.a. Rian Johnson’s muse (of Knives Out, Brick and Looper) and an all-around “nice guy,” crafts a road movie with new wheels. It centers on a vampiric drifter (Segan) whose lifestyle is disrupted when a teenager shows up claiming to be his daughter. Let’s gear up for some good laughs, blood-pumping thrills and good old-fashioned heartstring tugs.
Screening Friday, Sept. 23 @ 5:35 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29 @ 2 p.m.
9. Sick
Sometimes, it pays off to do some serious digging into a festival lineup because you might let something like “a new film co-written by Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Kevin Williamson” fall under your radar. That nearly happened here. The cherry on top is that it stars Gideon Adlon (of The Craft: Legacy and Blockers fame). While a story directly involving the pandemic and quarantine is not ideal, the creative players involved should promise something refreshing.
Screening Sunday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 @ 5:15 p.m.
10. The Menu
Food and mysteries have gone quite nicely together at the movies this year – just look at The Banquet and Spin Me Round. The Menu - starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult - is a new slice of terror and delight. It’s about a couple who travel to an island to eat at an exclusive restaurant, but some bloody surprises are in store for the foodies. Prepared by some of the folks behind Succession, drool over what could very well be an original dish.
Screening Friday, Sept. 23 @ 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 27 @ 11 a.m.
11. Lynch/Oz
Personally, I have yet to sync up with David Lynch’s films. But if anyone can assist, it’s expert film essayist and documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene and Memory: The Origins of Alien). He can peel the layers of a work back to its basic parts, making those basic parts feel like the most important pieces ever created. Lynch/Oz is a different speed, being a dive into Lynch’s obsession with The Wizard of Oz and the impact it has had on his career. Considering all the mystery and oddities surrounding that 1939 classic film (and after watching Cursed Films’ episode on it), I fully expect to be immersed in both pools of thought to see where all Oz has intersected in Lynch’s filmography. Plus, it features narration from David Lowery, John Waters and Karyn Kusama, among others.
Screening Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 11:20 a.m. and Monday, Sept. 26 @ 2:35 p.m.
12. Vesper
IFC Films has been picking them right this year, and this sci-fi will be a discovery. From the trailer’s stunning visuals, dystopian societies and youthful hero at the center, Vesper explores areas that don’t feel too alien from our reality. It looks like it might make a good companion piece with Children of Men. Watch this one make waves with how it challenges the brain and wows the eyes.
Screening Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 8:45 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 26 @ 11:15 a.m.
Reading through Fantastic Fest’s description of Living with Chucky, it’s clear that it covers A LOT of ground while celebrating one of the most iconic horror characters of all time. Directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, the documentary includes interviews with series and franchise favorites (such as creator Don Mancini and Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif) and many deep dives into the killer doll’s overall draw and impact on culture. It’s a must for horror fans!
Screening Sunday, Sept. 25 @ 2:25 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29 @ 5:40 p.m.
14. King on Screen
With all these Stephen King adaptations popping up at the rate they have been lately, there should be a documentary fit for a King. Enter actress-turned-director Daphné Baiwir with a feature-length inside look at the relationship between King and the filmmakers who have adapted his work. Frank Darabont, Mick Garris and Mike Flanagan are just a few of the filmmakers who appear in the doc. The Fantastic Fest crowd is going to eat it up.
Screening Saturday, Sept. 24 @ 1:40 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 26 @ 11:35 a.m.
15. Piggy
Speaking of King, Piggy looks to have some Carrie vibes. It’s a Spanish psychological slasher that drops a compelling story: a young woman is constantly hulimalated about her weight by bullies, until one day she witnesses those bullies being kidnapped. She must decide whether to see her tormentors face a hell of their own or save them. The released production photo suggests that things are getting bloody, and I hear the gruesome tale leads to a memorable conclusion. So, better not go to the market over seeing this one.
Screenings Saturday, Sept. 25 @ 5:25 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 29 @ 5 p.m.
