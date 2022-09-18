Fantastic Fest 2022 Preview

Horror and sci-fi fans, start your hearts pumping for Fantastic Fest! The week-long genre film festival kicks off Thursday in Austin, Texas — and it will bring filmmakers and actors from near and far to premiere their scary and thought-provoking works.

 Images courtesy of Fantastic Fest/Film Studios. Graphic by Preston Barta.

As Fantastic Fest prepares to roll out this week’s genre film festival (Sept. 22-29), its packed slate offers plenty of cinematic terrors, far-out adventures and thought-provoking works for attendees. 

Here are 15 of the best bets playing at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar Blvd. in Austin, Texas, according to this film critic.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' Still 1

Colin Farrell in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN.
'Smile' Still 1

Sosie Bacon stars in Paramount Pictures Presents in Association with Paramount Players A Temple Hill Production 'Smile.'
'Medusa Deluxe' Still 1

'Medusa Deluxe' marks British writer-director Thomas Hardiman feature debut, and it's framed and shot by Robbie Ryan ('The Favourite'). 
'Triangle of Sadness' Still 1

Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
'Sick' Still 1

As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone - or so they think.
'Lynch/Oz' Still 1

Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe takes us on a journey between dreams and reality, suggesting that more movies than we might realize are linked to 'The Wizard of Oz' and its fish-out-of-water protagonist, Dorothy.
'Living with Chucky' Still 1

A filmmaker who grew up alongside Chucky the killer doll seeks out the other families surrounding the 'Child's Play' films as they recount their experiences working on the ongoing franchise and what it means to be a part of the, "Chucky" family.
'Piggy' Still 1

Director Carlota Pereda's debut film thrives off playing with the murky morality of the situation, giving the audience a reason to root for a monster, while feeling as conflicted as the main character.
'A Wounded Fawn' Still 1

In 'A Wounded Fawn,' a serial killer brings an unsuspecting new victim on a weekend getaway to add another body to his ever-growing count. She's buying into his faux charms, and he's eagerly lusting for blood. What could possibly go wrong?

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

