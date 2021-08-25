The fall movie season — ah, yes. This is a time when studios tend to store away the summer flings with blockbuster-sized budgets and pivot to the autumnal pleasures of award-worthy filmmaking.
But, after a year-plus of many movie delays, the tide has turned, and movies of all shapes and sizes are releasing all year round.
Here, we look forward to some of the most exciting flicks happening now through the holidays, no matter where you’re watching them.
(Note: All release dates are subject to change.)
Let there be (popcorn-flavored) carnage
Following Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, you may still have an appetite for the bigger budget movies, and don’t you worry! There’s a Thanksgiving feast’s worth of blockbusters to chow down on.
Perhaps the most agonizingly COVID-impacted blockbuster title is the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die (Oct. 8). Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig’s supposed swan song as 007 is a theatrical experience not to be missed.
Denis Villeneuve's hotly awaited adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert sci-fi novel, Dune (Oct. 22), may be releasing on HBO Max the same day as theaters, but it was built for the big screen. (I mean, have you seen Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049?) So, expect a big-brained spectacle on the grandest scale imaginable.
Top Gun: Maverick (Nov. 19) will be taking off this fall after being pushed back twice. Thirty-five years later, Tom Cruise is training a new class of Navy pilots. Real aerial stunts, beach volleyball, and romantic motorcycle rides — prime yourself for it to take your breath away.
Of course, there’s a wealth of superhero action. Marvel’s first Asian-American-led film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sept. 3) is set to kick some butt. Simu Liu stars as a mystical fighter who’s forced to confront his past and complicated familial relationships. Then, there’s Chloé Zhao’s Eternals (Nov. 19). A new trailer dropped earlier this week, and it looks visually dazzling and mysterious. And lastly, there are Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. One should spin a fun web. The other? Well, just watch the trailer, and you’ll feel your IQ drop. (Hint: No Way Home doesn’t have a trailer yet.)
Singin’ in the frame
Be prepared to hear the sound of music this season, and mainly from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Following an already musically packed year - with In the Heights, Annette, and Respect - are Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Sept. 17), about the glamorous highs and tragic lows of an aspiring teenage drag queen; Dear Evan Hansen (Sept. 24), concerning a high-schooler who suffers from social anxiety disorders; tick, tick...BOOM! (Nov. 19), a Miranda-directed and Andrew Garfield-starring rhythmical drama about a theater composer who’s navigating a midlife crisis; Cinderella (Sept. 3), a new reimagining of the classic tale where magic has no gender; and West Side Story (Dec. 10), a Steven Speilberg-directed remake centered on fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.
If you want more kid-friendly, animated musical affairs, try Disney’s Enchanto (Nov. 24), about a family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, or Sing 2, a new chapter in Illumination's music competition films.
Some features look better than others, but all of them are sure to paint the rest of the year with joy and finger snapping.
High-octane nightmare fuel
What would the fall movie season be without some goosebumps? Halloween time is just around the corner, and there’s plenty of strange things coming to the neighborhood.
To start on a lighter note, The Addams Family 2 (Oct. 1) reunites the morbid family for a vacation. It’s a typical sequel story direction, but the idea of Bill Hader joining the cast as a new character brings a smile to the surface. That smile widens with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Oct. 1 on Amazon Prime). The fourth installment, unfortunately, doesn’t have Adam Sandler attached. But the plot puts a nice switch on things where monsters turn into humans, and humans become monsters.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Nov. 11) looks like a spooky delight. The focus on kids is a breath of fresh air, and the original actors' return seems to display a respectful hat tip.
Now, let’s get more hardcore with Halloween Kills (Oct. 15). The idea of a whole town facing off against Michael Myers with bats and guns sounds killer. Something tells me it isn’t going to go well since a third chapter is already on the way, but color me excited.
Following last year’s four-movie horror event, Welcome to the Blumhouse, Blumhouse Television and Hulu brings it back with a new set of unsettling thrillers: “Bingo Hell,” a senior citizen goes up against an evil force that’s killing people at a bingo hall; “Black as Night,” a New Orleans-set revenge tale with vampires; “Madres,” a thriller featuring a Mexican-American couple that encounter family-threatening happenings when they move to a farming community; and “The Manor,” a supernatural terror set in a nursing home. The first two films will be released on Hulu on Oct. 1, with the other two on Oct. 8.
Edgar Wright returns to the horror genre with a trippy ‘60s-set chiller, titled Last Night in Soho (Oct. 29). Guillermo del Toro follows up his 2017’s Oscar-sweeping The Shape of Water with the star-studded psychological thriller Nightmare Alley (Dec. 3). And Scott Cooper’s monster movie, Antlers (Oct. 29), will finally see the sun.
However, the No. 1 horror movie - and 2021 movie - I am looking forward to most, besides next week’s Candyman, is Julia Ducournau’s Titane (Oct. 1). This David Cronenberg-like movie comes from the filmmaker who directed 2016’s Raw. Having just claimed the coveted Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes, follows a young woman who develops a sexual fascination with cars after a horrific car accident she experienced as a child. Like Cronenberg’s Crash, expect it to play with your mind and take you to an extraordinary place.
We always need some more A24
Let’s keep the weird train chugging along with A24. The indie movie company never ceases to deliver thoughtful and unique cinema. Just look at this year’s Zola and The Green Knight, two of this year’s best films.
Next for the studio is Sean Baker’s porn star comedy Red Rocket (to be determined). The Florida Project filmmaker has a knack for slice-of-life films starring people plucked from obscurity. Shot and set in Texas, Red Rocket is sure to be moving, funny, and unforgettable.
Speaking of unforgettable, have you watched the trailer for Valdimar Jóhannsson’s atmospheric folktale Lamb (Oct. 8)? If you haven’t, I guarantee you will verbally react and think about it the rest of the day. The image of Noomi Rapace holding a lamb’s hand like it’s a small child is something.
If you want something a little less The Lobster and a little more Lady Bird, better check out Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon (TBA), starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman, and Woody Norman. I treasured Mills’ 20th Century Women. His essay-like approach and deep understanding of family dynamics are something to be celebrated. This exploration of connections between adults and children sounds like something awards were made for.
Fingers crossed that A24 decides to release The Souvenir Part II before year’s end.
Other films to consider
Paul Thomas Anderson’s Soggy Bottom (TBA); Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (Oct. 22); Ridley Scott’s double-header of The Last Duel (Oct. 15) and House of Gucci (Nov. 24); Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers (Nov. 11); Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, titled Petite maman (TBD); and Fran Kranz’s intimate drama Mass (Oct. 8).