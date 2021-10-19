Frisco resident Dina Rae's latest novel puts a fallen angel on a crash course with a recovering addict. It's an other-worldly story published in time for the season of all things spooky.
Peacocks, Pedestals and Prayers (Solstice Publishing, 325 pages, $18. E-edition available) is Rae's eighth book.
The book finds a fallen angel running an advertising agency — a clever hat tip to the dimension of American life that merges appetite with seduction for everything from insurance to burgers from Carl's Jr. The angel, bearing the baroque name of Andel Talistokov, seems to have broken hell's commandments by baiting an ancient race of angels to worship him.
In the meantime, recovering addict Eve Easterhouse (a not-so-subtle reference to Christianity), has been released from prison shortly after her mother's death. She and her sister discover that their mother had a secret life with celestial implications. Their discoveries lead them to an intersection with all manner of hellish entities, and a fight is on.
Rae said she's a devoted Christian with a persistent interest in intrigue.
"I'm a self-professed conspiracy expert," Rae said. "I'm interested in conspiracy theories and I've been on the radio more than 200 times to talk about conspiracy theories. I've just been interested in that for a long time."
The world of whispers and shadows primed Rae's imagination for writing. She started writing novels about the unseen world around us, and found she had a knack for it.
Peacocks synthesizes western Christianity with elements of the Yazidi religion, which includes the worship of angels. The result is a swirl of spiritual warfare that breaks through to the Earth, exposing her heroine's frailties and fortune.
"This book has a lot of research, including everything from the nephilim, cults, scripture and vampirism," Rae said. "I probably read about two or three books from other religious scholars on nephilim. Of course, there's the Bible, but the books of Enoch and Jubilees are my main texts, though they are extrabiblical."
The book of Enoch is an apocalyptic Hebrew text that touches on the origins of demons and angels. The book of Jubilees is also a Hebrew text that notes four classes of angels. The nephilim are beings referenced in the Bible. Thought of as giants, fallen angels and entities that lived before and after the flood in Genesis, they proved to be potent characters for Rae. Then there's the Melek Taus, known as the peacock angel in the Yazidi religion. Melek Taus is considered the most important of the seven angels of the ancient religion.
Rae said putting these powerful celestial characters into a story about a flawed young woman proposed action and suspense.
"I love the research more than anything else," Rae said. "I think of my challenge as a goal to share this research in an entertaining way. If a reader can walk away saying 'I didn’t know that,' then I've accomplished what I set out to do."
Rae said her influences include Dan Brown (The Da Vinci Code), though she thinks he sometimes puts too much history and academic-speak into his popular novels.
"You could easily criticize him and say his characters are flat. His stories are based in history, though, and he makes that history entertaining," she said.
Rae also counts Katherine Neville among her literary influence, and cited her debut book The Eight an example of how to weave history into a story. Rae also enjoys Margaret Atwood, as well as lighter romps like Seth Grahame-Smith's Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Grahame-Smith got audiences hooked on his treatment of existing classic that he embroidered with winking 21st Century horror. See Pride, Prejudice and Zombies as an example of his most skillful mash-ups.
Rae's Peacocks first came out through a now-defunct publisher about seven years ago, and when she started publishing with Solstice, she picked the title up again, brushed it off and gave it new life.
"I made considerable changes," Rae said.
She's working on a sequel to the book to pick up where Eve Easterhouse left off. While some of her characters come from the heavenly (or hellish) realm, Rae invests in her earthlings and their human troubles. She said her stories recognize the "six sense" so many of us have, a gift she says comes from our creator. And even the angels borrow from humans in her stories,
"I would say all of my characters are bits and pieces of people I know," she said. "The good and the bad all of it. It’s all kinds of people mixed in. People inspire me to write them in as character — because they are characters in real life."