Filmmaker Christopher Landon definitely has an itch for taking high-concepts from other films and giving them killer twists. Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U are refreshing spins on titles such as Groundhog Day and Back to the Future.
His latest blood-soaked concoction, Freaky, is a body-swap movie (a la Freaky Friday and The Hot Chick) dropped into a slasher film. It’s as simple as that. There’s plenty of fun to be had, most notably watching Vince Vaughn channeling his inner teenage girl, but all that surrounds him lacks the organic flavor of Landon’s previous work.
Freaky concerns 17-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton of Blockers and HBO’s Big Little Lies), who is just trying to push herself through the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High School. When she becomes the newest target for a serial killer known as The Butcher (Vaughn), her senior year becomes the very least of her worries.
That’s when The Butcher stabs her with a magical, ancient dagger that knocks both of them into a reality where they wake up in each other’s bodies. But you know how these movies go: They better switch back quickly before it becomes permanent.
What mostly keeps you entertained outside of Vaughn’s performance is merely the what-if factor. Although we’ve seen this dance play out many times before, it’s the ingredients of a horror movie that keep it fun. Landon is a good filmmaker when it comes to shooting intense sequences. He makes them look good and even plays with audiences’ expectations a bit — especially during the Scream-like cold open when preparing for the killer to pop up.
Where Freaky loses its leash is in the writing department. Its tongue is all up its cheeks. Things happen without much of any natural progression. Information is delivered in a fashion that doesn’t seem to trust its audience enough to pick up the details. Look no further than most of the scenes between Millie and her mother (Katie Finneran) or when Millie’s mother is talking to Vaughn’s character as Millie in a dressing room. It feels cheap, as do the moments between Millie and her shop teacher (Ferris Bueller's Day Off’s Alan Ruck). It’s enough to cause you to question: In what world would people behave like this? It’s a movie, but c’mon. Lay down a little more ground for these characters to walk on.
As many annoyances as there are, there’s no denying how amusing the movie is, too. Freaky has an infectious energy that makes it mostly easy to forgive the oversights. (Um. Do schools leave their doors unlocked anymore? Are we still in the ‘90s where pretty girls are seen as unattractive until they style up and put makeup on?) OK. Maybe some areas are more difficult to let off. But hey, whenever Vaughn shows up, you laugh. That’s all I needed to give this movie a soft recommendation.