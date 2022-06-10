Jurassic World Dominion, the supposed final installment in the Park/World franchise, is currently getting dragged through the mud. As of this review posting, it’s at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score of the six films. But I’d dare to say it’s the best of the World lot. Compared to the others, which are mostly kill-kill-kill, this one finally brings back that sense of awe and wonder that’s been missing since the original Jurassic Park. You know, when Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) meet the sick Triceratops and share how “she’s the most beautiful thing” they’ve ever seen – or the joy that comes from watching the kids get sneezed on by the Brachiosaurus. That’s what makes these movies so great: when they admire how majestic these creatures are. And Dominion pumps the brakes a few times to do that, as well as properly build its action scenes instead of being a dino cluster. While yes, it’s true that this franchise jumped the shark long ago, this one gets more right than wrong.
Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow returns to the helm with Dominion, a story that picks up three years after Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs have escaped captivity to coexist with humanity worldwide, a concept that’s been teased since the end of the original film. (It just took five movies to get here.) But as massive as the possibilities are with dinos running globally amok (there are even Pteranodons nesting at the top of the Freedom Tower), Dominion does its best to keep a more contained story. But considering we’re dealing with a large cast that mixes the original characters with the newer ones, each group needs a mission – and the number of tasks here may be too much for one film.
Although, it really boils down to two main journeys. You have Ellie, Alan and Ian Malcolm (another scene-stealing performance by Jeff Goldblum) trying to uncover a world-threatening mistake made by a multi-billion-dollar organization involving locusts from the Cretaceous period. (A lot of time is spent with these locusts, which is a bummer. However, these locusts also lead to some cool visual moments.) Then, you have Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and friends (including franchise newcomer DeWanda Wise, who’s next in line in terms of great character work behind Goldblum) on a global trot to retrieve what was stolen from them, including beloved raptor Blue’s baby. And, at some point, these paths cross, and it’s going to lead to more scary encounters. (Like another carnivore bigger than a Tyrannosaurus called the Giganotosaurus. But hey, at least it’s not a genetically modified one.)
The special sauce of this particular installment is seeing the original cast back together again. It’s just as warm a feeling as the trailers indicate, especially when John Williams’ original theme song accompanies them. Of course, you just want to see more of the trio classing up the joint with their cleverness and cheekiness. But don’t worry; they have a significant role to play here.
The other strong aspect is seeing how the world has adjusted to dinosaurs living in the wild. While I wish it were a greater focus here (you know, instead of the locusts), there are sprinkles throughout that charge up the mind. You’ll see humorous online videos of dinosaurs interacting with humans, and then you’ll see darker moments that use dinosaurs for underground battles for betting. Fortunately, we don’t have to see dinosaurs killing each other like they’re in dog fights. They are mostly images used to launch into a more intense and compelling action scene, such as a horde of trained raptors chasing the characters around the streets of Rome.
Another terrific sequence involves a feathered meat-eater called a Pyroraptor. The frozen lake the creature is featured in makes for a fantastic set-piece, especially when it dives underwater to give it this scary Jaws vibe.
Dominion has many unique branches that the narrative could go down. But the story mostly circles back around to the familiar beats – such as a park-like setting, an evil corporation led by a silly villain, and a final dino battle that always ends the same. And that’s the biggest issue with the franchise as a whole. It’s like the filmmakers won’t take any risks. They’re too scared that people will dismiss it if it doesn’t feature those nostalgic swings. But there’s a whole world of dinos out there. So, why do we keep getting stuck in the same gear? Is it so much of an annoyance that we should really care? I stopped caring about these movies trying to reach the untouchable original many movies back.
At this point, it’s just popcorn. There are some good feels, gripping dino chases and brawls, and characters trying to escape the impossible. So, I guess life, uh, found a way to make Dominion mildly entertaining.