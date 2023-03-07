Spring break starts next week for Denton ISD and other area districts. Students from kindergarten through high school will get a break from school March 13-17.
The break, though, means limited child care and more time for families to plan activities with kids. There are plenty of options to get your child involved in new activities and day camps and stay out of your hair, and for you to do together around Denton County.
For teens: Outdoor Adventure Camp
Where: Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-17
Ages: 11-16
Cost: $150
Don’t let your teen stay indoors and just watch TV during spring break. Instead, students ages 11-16 can learn and experience the outdoors with Denton Parks and Recreation. Teens will adventure through Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and try their hand at activities such as archery and fishing.
For kids: Spring Break Camp
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, Denia Recreation Center and Denton Civic Center
When: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13 -17
Ages: 5-10
Cost: $33 per day
Denton's Parks and Recreation Department is also offering daily spring break activities for children that can be used whenever needed — for a day or the whole week. The camp will offer a variety of activities and field trips. Advance registration is required two days before each camp date.
For the family: Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center
Where: 3310 Collins Road
Cost: Free
Get some fresh air and take a hike at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center around the 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and diverse aquatic habitats.
The Battlefield
Where: 1512 Interstate 35W, Suite 102
When: Kids camp is on Tuesday, March 14, noon-4 p.m.
Open play available March 15-16, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Camp starts at $35, and open play admission starts at $10.
The arena-style play venue offers family-friendly Nerf games where dozens of kids and adults can compete against one another.
The arena will offer a one-day spring break camp where kids will either be superheroes or zombies facing off against each other. The camp's purpose is team building, sportsmanship and strategic thinking, and making new friends along the way.
Open play sessions allow people of all ages just to have fun and play.
Altitude Trampoline Park
Where: Altitude Trampoline Park, 2434 S. Interstate 35E
Admission: Passes start at $15.95.
Let your kids jump around the indoor trampolines, play dodgeball and more in the 30,000-square-foot arena. Altitude will also offer tween neon nights to celebrate spring break throughout the week from 5 to 8 p.m.
Around Denton County
Take a short trip around Denton County, where there are even more attractions for families to enjoy.
Sharkarosa Zoo
Where: 11670 Massey Road, Pilot Point
When: 9 a.m.–4 p.m., through March 19
Admission: Starts at $10
Drive to Pilot Point and let your children see more than 180 animals at the Sharkarosa Zoo. (Pilot Point ISD is also on spring break March 13-17.) The zoo has various animals including kangaroos, tigers and monkeys.
Children also have the opportunity to pet and feed goats, miniature cows, miniature horses and sheep.
The zoo also offers educational presentations every 20 minutes throughout the day in various locations.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park
Where: Isle du Bois Unit, off FM455 at St. John Road, southwest of Pilot Point
Admission: $7 for adults, kids enter for free
Take your family to the state park and camp, hike, bike, ride a horse, inline skate or even go for a swim at the beach areas.
Fish around the 29,000-acre Ray Roberts Lake to catch largemouth bass, crappie, white bass and catfish. The current lake record for largemouth bass is 15.18 pounds — maybe you can be the person to break that record.
There are many activities for the family to enjoy, including overnight camping facilities.
Jungle Castle
Where: 901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200, Flower Mound
Admission: Starts at $12.99.
Let your kids explore an indoor play center with a jungle theme where kids can explore the multilevel interactive play center, which features slides, a 5,000-ball pit, a toddler play area and pretend play. (Lewisville ISD is also off March 13-17.)
