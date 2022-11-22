It's been a minute, but two local performing groups are teaming up to make some serious holiday merriment.
The Denton Community Band and the Denton Community Chorus have decided to join forces for their annual holiday concert. That means you can lend an ear for reindeer on the housetop or a silent night during the groups' concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Admission to the concert is free, but donations are welcome.
Carol Lynn Mizell, who has led the community band since 1978 (and sang with the community chorus before the band was founded), said the band enthusiastically agreed to a joint concert when community chorus director Tim McGaugh suggested it earlier this year.
"The invitation came from the chorus," she said. "We were thrilled to accept it."
The community band, which includes about 35 musicians, went on hiatus in 2020 and throughout the height of COVID-19, Mizell said. In 2021, Mizell said she played "the bad guy" when she asked the band musicians to show proof of vaccination to start rehearsing for the group's first performance, which was at the Denton Jazz Festival. Since then, the band took precautions to keep its musicians healthy for a July 3 performance with the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir last year.
This year was the band's first time back together when it returned to Robson Ranch to perform a Fourth of July concert.
Tim McGaugh, the director of the community chorus, said the invitation came up as the 15-member choir started considering the second and last concert of the season.
"It was actually [choir member] Steve [Latham's] idea," McGaugh said. "Usually, we have a high school group or a high school performer to join us for that concert. So we were mulling it over, and Steve said we should invite the community band.
"Everyone thought it was a good idea. We're looking forward to it."
The holiday concert will have the chorus performing several pieces ("Ding Dong! Merrily on High," "Mary Did You Know," "Carol of the Bells," "Away in a Manger" and "Light the Lights") and the band on several pieces (Fanfare Prelude to Jim Curnow's "Joy to the World," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "The Christmas Song" and "Appalachian Carol") and the two groups joining for others, such as "White Christmas" and an audience sing-along for "The Twelve Days of Christmas."
Mizell said the two groups got an early Christmas present with a brand-new arrangement of Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish's "Sleigh Ride."
"An interesting story about that," Mizell said. "We have Leroy Anderson's original that he did, and he did the original for orchestra also, all in the same key. It's in the key of B flat. The chorus had a version of 'Sleigh Ride' in the key of G. A wonderful, singable key. But it didn't exactly line up with our arrangement."
Mizell did some research but wasn't satisfied with the arrangements she found for choir and band. So she found Leroy Anderson's website and asked the publisher if they had something for choir and band that was compatible with the original.
"And if they didn't have one, I asked them, 'May I have permission to do an arrangement?'" Mizell said.
Mizell got a response from Rolf Anderson, the third of Leroy Anderson's four children.
Anderson told her she was in luck: Arranger and composer Nathan Zemp had arranged a new version for a band or orchestra with a choir.
"I got back this wonderful email almost immediately," Mizell said. "The site had commissioned Nathan Zemp's arrangement, but it was going to be published in 2023. They said, 'But for now, we can sell it to you directly if you're interested.' Well of course I was interested."
McGaugh said the concert balances sacred and secular holiday music, and he reached for music that would sound warm and inviting.
"We're just super excited to bring this kind of music and this musical adventure to our community," he said. "We're excited to do this together with the community band, and to promote both of our organizations and let people see what we do and what we're about."
The community chorus is open to new singers for the 2023 season, with rehearsals beginning in January. McGaugh said the chorus is in need of tenors, baritones and bass singers. The chorus will announce 2023 rehearsals on its website and Facebook page in January. Rehearsals are 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 703 N. Elm St.