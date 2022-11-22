It's been a minute, but two local performing groups are teaming up to make some serious holiday merriment.

The Denton Community Band and the Denton Community Chorus have decided to join forces for their annual holiday concert. That means you can lend an ear for reindeer on the housetop or a silent night during the groups' concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

