How can you not be romantic about baseball?
The saga of Nolan Ryan just may be the most romantic storyline in baseball history. His incredible velocity, knee-buckling curve and collection of achievements during his 27-year run was made for the big screen. But it’s not just the stats and what happened on the field that made the right-hander from Alvin, Texas, the legend that he is. It’s also his connection with people – the players on his teams and his family, most notably, his wife, Ruth Nolan. These subplots, so to speak, are what make his trophies shine with an everlasting glow. And this wonderfully crafted documentary, Facing Nolan, represents this all very well.
So, don’t let it fall under the radar.
The Utopia-released documentary impeccably captures the ups and downs of Ryan’s storied career, as well as his personal relationships with friends and family. How it approaches these grand moments on the diamond isn’t at all traditional in its delivery. Sure, the film has the talking-heads approach, but director Bradley Jackson throws a narrative curve to shake up what’s expected. There are scenes when the film withholds facts until a more appropriate time, so you feel every ounce of its emotional sting. (Just wait for its final moments when your smile feels near permanent.)
Then, there are the exciting stylistic flourishes. In addition to all the well-lit moments recreated on the mound to punch up the cinematic quality, Facing Nolan opens with a television set resting on home plate to perfectly wind up what’s ahead. Even the narrator Mike McRae, with his mellifluous voice, has fun with the information.
“Now, I’m a bit confused why you would open a movie on [Ryan] with the second to last start of his career. Shouldn’t we start with something that’s a bit more dramatic,” McRae cheekily questions to great amusement.
However, perhaps the most substantial aspect of Jackson’s telling must be his focus on the relationship between Nolan and his wife, Ruth. The film doesn’t shy away from showcasing just how instrumental she was in Nolan’s success. Ruth took care of their three children (even though one heartbreaking event) and actively pushed Nolan to have the tough conversations he didn’t want to have. If it wasn’t for her, it’s quite possible he wouldn’t be featured in the history books as much. The love they have for each other is the beating heart of this story, and it makes each of Nolan’s 51 baseball records matter that much more.
Facing Nolan is that rare kind of triumph that makes you laugh and feel as much as it registers real human thought. Look no further than one scene with Nolan’s former Astros teammate Terry Puhl, who speaks so genuinely about the kind of person Nolan is. It’s truly an emotional win that carries the weight of the baseball legend and all the good he has accomplished.
Some life. Some movie.
Facing Nolan will debut theatrically nationwide on June 24 in Regal Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill and additional select arthouse locations, followed by a digital release through Utopia on July 19.