FORT WORTH — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aircraft performers are flying over Denton County this weekend for the 31st annual Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a hybrid model for the second consecutive year as the show continues its adaptations to the pandemic — and some expanding neighbors.
A local favorite that typically draws tens of thousands of attendees across its two days, last October’s 30-year celebration was tuned down to a drive-in model in response to the pandemic. That meant no activities and no exhibitions as visitors were instructed to stay at their cars. The message was clear from aviation fans: thankfulness the event was held at all, but lament at the loss of up-close interaction.
Things were a little different this time around, with organizers touting a hybrid model and a new “Landing Zone” area with activities and exhibits. Attendees were encouraged to enjoy the show in their parking lot or at the new area, though thousands made use of this year’s freedom by setting up wherever green space could be found.
But still, in pandemic year two, the air show went without its exhibitions and interactions with the performers. The show’s director, Christina Carey, said the changes aren’t just a product of COVID-19.
“A lot of people think the drive-in event was just COVID-related,” Carey said. “With the growth and activity around the airport, it becomes challenging to operate an air show. It’s only going to get more challenging.”
Carey referred in specific to the growth of neighbors FedEx and Amazon, both of which have sizable hubs operating out of the airport. The changes to the event have slimmed attendance substantially, with about 15,000 individuals coming out to last year’s show and organizers expecting a similar amount this year. She said that because of the growth of the surrounding area, she doesn’t see the show returning to its old model.
“As a team, we’re going to get creative in how we do it,” Carey said.
Much was said last year about the difficulties faced by the aviation industry. It wasn’t hard for Carey to set 2020’s performer lineup, simply because the performers didn’t have many options for shows — a recipe for disaster, similar to any performance industry. However, she said things are getting back to normal as those opportunities pick up.
“I think it’s slowly recovering,” Carey said. “Especially here in Fort Worth, we just have such a robust interest. I think the aviation industry is going to come back strong.”
Caleb Spencer, an engine technician on the traveling U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt demonstration team, said his favorite shows in the year he’s been with the team have been the ones that let them get up close with attendees — especially younger ones.
“Our job is to recruit, showcase the ability of the A-10 and inspire the young generation,” said Spencer, who joined the Air Force out of high school a few years ago. “We’ve had a few open-ramp shows and that’s the best. You get to tell them, show them and they can understand.”
But the changes weren’t a deal-breaker for the thousands in attendance Saturday, who still got to take in the sights and sounds of all kinds of aircraft. Belton resident Dominic Diaz said he drove over two hours to the show because he goes to one every year. Saturday being his first time at Alliance, he said he was impressed by what organizers were able to put on.
“It’s good to be somewhere new,” said Diaz, formerly with the U.S. Navy. “I think the community needs it. Getting little kids out here to show them what these planes are all about — hopefully it inspires some new pilots.”
The show continues into Sunday. Exact performer lineups aren’t given out in advance, as a security measure.