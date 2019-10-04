The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra opens its 2019-20 season with a program titled "From Russia With Love" at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road in Flower Mound.
The concert features Korsakov’s The Tsar’s Bride, Tchaiokofsky’s Rococo Variations and Stravinky’s Firebird. Music director Esteban Rojas conducts, and cellist Laura Ospina performs as a soloist on Rococo Variations. The concert is free.
The symphony’s emerging ensembles, the Preparatory and Philharmonic orchestras, will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Rojas joins Philharmonic director Mark Scott to lead the ensembles through Saint-Saens' Danse Macabre, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Memory," Smith’s The Tempest and selections from John Williams’ Harry Potter film score. The concert is free.
Finally, the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra and a portion of Philharmonic Orchestra will perform for the Flower Mound Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Flower Mound High School, 3411 Peters Colony Road. The event is free.
For more information, visit www.fmco.org.