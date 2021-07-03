Fireworks shipment issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped 4-Alarm Fireworks stand's location along West U.S. Highway 380 from selling to customers for the Fourth of July weekend.
While fireworks stands can remain open through July Fourth, per state law, most cities, including Denton, don't allow any kind of fireworks within the city limits, including sparklers. According to the Fire Department, shooting off fireworks within Denton's city limits can carry a fine of up to $500.
Shooting off fireworks in the city can carry up to a $500 fine! @DENTONPD @cityofdentontx pic.twitter.com/igKS2H2PPA— City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) June 29, 2021
Owner Marc East said last year there were a record number of sales at 4-Alarm Fireworks during the COVID-19 pandemic. He expects this year will be better.
“The fact that we're low on product is going to affect total gross sales, but the amount of fireworks that people are buying is even bigger than it was last year,” East said. “So, we expect it to be higher than any record sales that we've had in the past 20 years.”
The firework industry has seen a shortage of fireworks due to the fireworks factories in China shutting down. East said shipping pace has been limited. Where sellers could once count on each ship bringing over hundreds of fireworks containers, that number has dropped to around 20 containers per shipment.
“So, the factories that shut down made it even that much harder to replenish those suppliers that were replenished from last year,” East said.
East also said China's regulations of fireworks shipments changed just before the pandemic. One of the two ports that ships fireworks didn’t follow regulation and shut down, spiking container prices to $10,000 from $3,000.
That meant prices from his stand — and for all-around firework stands in general — had to increase. East said he understands why some customers are thrown off by the slight increase in prices.
East said he started purchasing last year in July, gearing up and gathering everything he could for this year so he wouldn’t have an issue.
“It was a huge hit to the industry on shipping the fireworks to us, which led to an increase in pricing,” he said.
The stand normally sells out on smaller items first, East said , and then the last day or two before July 4, they'll start to see more sales on big items.
“I think people were worried that they may not get those really wow-factor items as they bought them first,” East said.
Even with the price increase, 4-Alarm Fireworks vendor Melinda Manno said artillery shells fireworks are usually the most sought-after items.
“We will probably be sold out by tonight,” Manno said on Saturday. “People are still coming to us.”
East said he wants to thank the customers for still coming out to buy fireworks and is trying to keep prices as fair as he can.
“We understand the pricing issues, and we're working with the rest of the industry to do whatever we can to try to smooth that out, make it as reasonably priced as possible,” East said.
According to dentoncounty.org, fireworks can be discharged on private property or the private property of another with the owner’s permission in the unincorporated areas of Denton County.
Fireworks safety
Keep these tips in mind:
- Use fireworks outdoors in a safe area, away from dry grass and buildings
- Follow the directions on the fireworks package carefully, with close adult supervision
- Keep a bucket of water, wet towels, and a garden hose nearby
- Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water
Fireworks are involved in thousands of injuries treated in emergency rooms every year. Check out these fireworks safety tips so that you can avoid injuries and celebrate summer safely. #July4th #FireworksSafety pic.twitter.com/umHzWqrc7e— Medical City Denton (@MedCityDenton) July 1, 2021
It is illegal to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, licensed childcare center, and public or private schools.
Denton police ask that instead of calling 911 to report fireworks, residents call the department's non-emergency line instead, 940-349-8181.