Fingerprints plays Twilight Tunes at 6 p.m. tonight on the downtown Denton courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
Fingerprints is a Dallas-Fort Worth band anchored by Frederick Nichelson, a bassist trained at the University of North Texas College of Music. The band started out trying to stake its claim as the next Spyro Gyro or Crusaders, but the group evolved to bend jazz, R&B, soul and rock around a strong rhythmic center. The band gets airplay in Dallas and beyond and enthralled a packed Dan’s Silverleaf during the Denton Black Film Festival last January.
The band’s set at Twilight Tunes will suit folks who like to sit back and listen, but it also promises to put down some dance-worthy grooves.
Twilight Tunes is a free concert series in June and October. Shows take place rain or shine, but in the event of heavy rains on Wednesdays or Thursdays, visitors can find out if the concert has been moved to a rain location by following Denton Main Street’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by checking on the organization’s website — www.dentonmainstreet.org/twilight-tunes — at noon the day of the concert.
Attendees are encouraged to dine at or get takeout from nearby restaurants before or after the concerts. Bring blankets, chairs and take in the music. On some Thursdays, the free concert includes a bounce house for kids.
The concert series ends this year with a closing show on Oct. 24.
Up next Oct. 17: Isaac Hoskins and the Glass Mountain Orchestra, with indie-folk.