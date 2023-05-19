'Anna Nicole Smith' doc still 1

Anna Nicole Smith in 'Anna Nicole: You Don't Know Me.'

 Courtesy of Netflix.

Now available to stream on Netflix is director Ursula Macfarlane and producer Alexandra Lacey’s riveting and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan, a.k.a. Anna Nicole Smith. 

From the pages of Playboy to reality television and the United States Supreme Court, the Texas-born star certainly left her mark on pop culture history before her shocking demise in 2007. She was constantly pursuing the American dream — and her story is captured here through never-before-seen footage, home videos, and interviews with Smith’s friends and family, who have not spoken out until now. 

'Anna Nicole Smith' doc still 2

From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole Smith’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. 'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.
'Anna Nicole Smith' doc still 3

'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' features interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now. Pictured here is Smith's longtime best friend Missy, who prefers her last name not be used.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

