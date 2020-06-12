Artemis Fowl
Rated PG, 95 minutes.
Available today on Disney Plus.
★★
When your movie has “fowl” and “mis” in its title, the puns naturally write themselves – and deservedly so in this case.
Adapted from Irish author Eoin Colfer’s Artemis Fowl novels, the film adaptation shoots for the stars and wants to take Disney Plus subscribers to a place beyond imagination. Unfortunately, despite having a promising cast and a world of fantastical creatures, it has trouble lifting off the ground and doesn't hit its stride until the final act.
Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Artemis Fowl invites viewers into a secret underground society of mythical beings alongside the titular 12-year-old criminal mastermind (Ferdia Shaw – grandson of legendary actor Robert Shaw). Artemis soon finds himself in a battle against the supernatural as he attempts to rescue his kidnapped father (Colin Farrell), who may or may not have an item of significant importance.
As digestible as the plot may sound, the film lays down the narrative in such a complicated fashion that the cuckoo in your clock will drive you up the wall. Branagh showed that he could stage action sequences quite well in the first Thor entry, and he incorporated charm into beloved works like 2015’s Cinderella. While he does have a few scenes in Artemis Fowl that are fun, most notably a monster mash between a CGI troll and a fairy (that feels plucked from the “elves with attitude” team in 1994’s The Santa Clause), there isn’t much weight to those moments because the characterization is so thin.
Through all the exposition, we barely get to know the characters. This comes as a surprise given that Branagh is a bardolator who knows how to control language. However, he doesn’t pause to give the characters genuine moments of reflection and wonder. Discussions between Artemis and his dad would probably cause us to care more about his father’s whereabouts. And perhaps any dialogue at all would give Tamara Smart’s Juliet Butler a reason to be included in the story other than she exists in the book.
Although Artemis Fowl never ceases to entertain, there’s simply too much to keep up with and too little attention paid to characterization and story structure. It’s all over the place and funny for all the wrong reasons. Just try to keep it together at the sight of Dame Judi Dench as a gravelly-voiced leprechaun. Thankfully, Josh Gad injects some self-aware humor in there as a wide-mouthed dwarf to punch up the movie’s life a tad.