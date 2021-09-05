With COVID-19 still looming in North Texas, the Denton Parks Foundation decided to make the 27th annual Dog Days of Denton a little safer.
The dogs are sure to crowd each other and greet each other with busy snouts, but what about the people? Brooke Moore, executive director of the Denton Parks Foundation, said the two-legged attendees should have plenty of space — and the added perk of both Dog Days and Splish Splash Doggie Bash being outdoors, where it’s harder to spread the coronavirus.
“We’re doing some things to help people feel safer,” Moore said. “We’re spacing the vendors out and when people go into the public buildings and restrooms, they’ll have to wear a mask.”
Dog Days runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Quakertown Park, in the shade between the Civic Center Pool and the Denton Senior Center. Splish Splash Doggie Bash will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day at the Civic Center Pool.
Attendees don’t have to wear masks at the event, but officials are asking attendees to wear them anyway as an additional measure.
Admission to Dog Days is free, but humans who purchase VIPaw tickets, which include admission to the Splish Splash event, will help raise money for Denton’s newest dog park in North Lakes Park.
“This year, Dog Days will help us add some shade structures at North Lakes Dog Park,” Moore said. “We’ve planted 100 trees in the park, but they aren’t mature yet.”
Moore said shade is the top request the foundation gets from locals for the new dog park. Wiggly Field, the city’s older dog park, is located in Lake Forest Park, where there are more mature trees and well-shaded hiking trails. Wiggly Field also has a pond for dogs who love to swim.
“The dog parks are the most community-engaged parks we have,” Moore said. “When I go to the park with my daughter, I’m interacting with her. When you take your dog to the dog park, you aren’t talking to the dogs. Well, you are, but it’s a place where you talk to other people more than you do when you’re in the park with your family.”
Dog Days will include the events locals have come to love: “glamfur” shots, agility and lure courses, and doggy university — featured vendors who offer advice on a range of canine topics. Most of the Dog Days contests will happen, from dog singing to obedience, costume, pet tricks, “musical sit,” a riff on musical chairs, and the dog and owner look-alike contest. The shortest and longest legs contest returns, but the Spokesdog contest is suspended.
“The committee doesn’t have the resources or the capacity to keep the Spokesdog contest going, but there’s plenty of fun things for people and their dogs to do and plenty for the packs who love competition,” Moore said.
Splish Splash Doggie Bash gives 150 dogs at a time the run of Civic Center Pool, and VIPaw ticketholders can take a dip in the pool.
Thanks to one of the sponsors, Huffines Subaru, attendees can attack the Ballroom — a pop-up dog park full of tennis balls.
But wait, there’s more.
“The Ballroom will also have Camp Gladiator for people and their dogs, and Upward Dog Yoga,” for those who want to either relax or practice asanas with their pup’s assistance, Moore said.
Denton County Brewing Co. has canned Triple Play beer to benefit Denton parks, and a VIPaw ticket will give you a pint to try. For each pint sold, the brewery will donate $1 to the parks foundation.
“We’re really excited to collaborate with local brewers,” Moore said. “There’s more to come on that.”