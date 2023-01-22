After two years of organizers hosting the festival virtually, the Denton Black Film Festival is returning this week with in-person events as well as virtual components.

Now in its ninth year, the festival showcases films and panel discussions highlighting social justice issues, as well as art, music, comedy and dance. The festival will be in-person Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 25-29, and will extend virtually from Jan. 29-Feb. 5.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you