After two years of organizers hosting the festival virtually, the Denton Black Film Festival is returning this week with in-person events as well as virtual components.
Now in its ninth year, the festival showcases films and panel discussions highlighting social justice issues, as well as art, music, comedy and dance. The festival will be in-person Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 25-29, and will extend virtually from Jan. 29-Feb. 5.
Festival Executive Director Harry Eaddy said he and the staff are excited to be back after two years of online screenings and events.
Eaddy said the staff and volunteers have worked hard to bring back the festival, and that this is their biggest iteration. He likened the Denton Black Film Festival to Austin's South by Southwest Conference & Festivals because of the number of programs they've put together.
“We've all looked up in the last two weeks and went, ‘Oh my gosh, this is much bigger than we realized,’” Eaddy said. “It's a lot, and by far the largest festival we've ever put on.”
The festival will feature 98 films.
One of the reasons the festival will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual is to allow attendees to get a chance to catch the films they didn’t get to watch because of scheduling.
“One of the things that people from year to year talk about is that they cannot see everything,” Eaddy said.
Filmmakers will be in attendance for question-and-answer sessions after screenings of their films. Films will be screened at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton, 3220 Town Center Trail in the Rayzor Ranch area, and the Campus Theater, downtown at 214 W. Hickory St.
This year’s festival will highlight technology
When: Friday and Saturday, Jan 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
For the first time, the festival will feature a free two-day Technology, Education & Culture Expo that will bring together technology providers, developers, brands, marketers, gaming designers and innovators.
The keynote speaker will discuss the future of technology
When: Friday, Jan. 27, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Williams has earned numerous accolades and is responsible for hyperautomation and emerging technology that's designed to transform the customer and employee experience and cost structure for his organization.
Eaddy said Williams will discuss the future of technology in the next five to 10 years.
“I think that's really exciting for people to listen to,” Eaddy said.
Students can participate in the free Youth Hackathon
When: Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton, 316 E. Hickory St.
Eaddy said the free Youth Hackathon will bring in students from different school districts to engage with drones, video capture and editing and more as they work together in group challenges. It's for kids in fourth through eighth grades, and families must register to participate. The hackathon, presented with the DFW Metro NAACP, will take place at North Central Texas College's Denton campus.
It’s not just films — there’s also comedy and music
Angelia Walker, a McKinney-based comedian, will headline the festival’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St.
Walker has opened up for top comedians such as Katt Williams, John Levitt, Charlie Murphy and Robert Powell.
“She is funnier than funny,” Eaddy said of Walker. “So, we're really excited about that.”
Sy Smith, who is called the “queen of underground soul,” will bring her progressive mix of funk, neo-soul and R&B to the festival 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Margo Jones Performance Hall, 1100 Oakland St., on the Texas Woman's University campus.
Eaddy said Smith brings out a lot of activity and energy and wants to crowd to get involved with her performance.
The festival is for everyone
Eaddy said he wants to remind attendees that the festival is for any person of any color to attend. What's important, he said, is that people just come out, have a great time and build a community.
