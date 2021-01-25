Denton Black Film Festival

What: A virtual seven-day film, music, art and poetry festival that centers on the lives and experiences of Black people (in narrative and documentary format) and that highlights the work of Black filmmakers and producers.

How to fest: Purchase the pass of your choice, then stream films, music and panels from your device or television

When: Jan. 26 through Feb. 1

Where: The festival is online at www.dentonbff.com

Details: Gold Virtual VIP pass - $130; Silver Virtual Pass - $90; Five Block Pass - $40 and Three Block Package - $25. See schedule for free content. Buy passes online.