Subject

Subject screens Wednesday night at the Campus Theatre to open Thin Line Fest. The film, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall, looks at how participating in a documentary can change the lives of subjects — including Arthur Agee, who appeared in Hoop Dreams.

 Courtesy photo/Zachary Shields

Thin Line Fest, which bills itself as the longest-running documentary film festival in Texas, will have film screenings only at the Campus Theatre, more partnerships with venues for more music, and a vendors market all happening in downtown Denton. 

The festival, which first launched in 2007, opens Wednesday, April 26, and runs through Sunday, April 30, at multiple downtown venues. Festival founder Joshua Butler wanted to bring attendees closer to downtown venues.

Joshua Butler

Joshua Butler
Subject

Thin Line Fest's opening night film is Subject, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall. Their film looks at how participating in a documentary can change the lives of those seen on screen — including Margie Ratliff, a participant in The Staircase.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0