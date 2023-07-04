Fireworks
Buy Now
DRC file photo

Is your holiday left feeling unfinished because you got caught in Monday night's downpour hoping to see Denton's sadly rained-out July Fourth drone show and concert by Brave Combo? There are still several patriotic fireworks displays Tuesday night, July 4, around Denton County. 

Denton's Yankee Doodle Parade went off without a hitch on Saturday, and the Lake Cities, Sanger, Krum and The Colony already celebrated Independence Day with fireworks over the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0