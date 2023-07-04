Is your holiday left feeling unfinished because you got caught in Monday night's downpour hoping to see Denton's sadly rained-out July Fourth drone show and concert by Brave Combo? There are still several patriotic fireworks displays Tuesday night, July 4, around Denton County.
Denton's Yankee Doodle Parade went off without a hitch on Saturday, and the Lake Cities, Sanger, Krum and The Colony already celebrated Independence Day with fireworks over the weekend.
But hop in the car and try to beat the traffic if you want to catch July Fourth in Lewisville, Flower Mound or Little Elm tonight.
Around Denton County
Lewisville Freedom Festival
Where: Castle Hills Village Shops and along the shores of Lake Avalon, 2590 King Arthur Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lewisville and Castle Hills’ free Freedom Festival will feature live music, food trucks, a bounce house/water slide combo where kids can beat the heat, and more. The music lineup includes Gratzi at 6 p.m., the Bandulus at 7:15 p.m. and Burning Sky Band at 8:30 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Flower Mound Independence Fest
Where: Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 to 10 p.m.
Flower Mound’s festivities will include live music from the Eli Young Band — which formed in Denton — and Le Freak, plus a children’s parade, vintage car show, food trucks, local vendors and entertainment. Fireworks will begin at 9:50 p.m.
Little Elm July Jubilee
Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway
When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Little Elm will celebrate the holiday with fireworks over Lewisville Lake from two simultaneous fireworks shows, at Little Elm Park and Little Elm High School. There will also be live entertainment, food and more.
Reserved parking at the two paved lots in Little Elm Park will cost $45 for advance premium parking, or $30 for day-of overflow lot parking.
