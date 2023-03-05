People waved purple glow sticks in the air and moved around to different stages to see artists perform during the She-Rock festival at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios this weekend.

Friends With Benefits, a Denton-based nonprofit, presented the festival on Friday and Saturday to support women and the arts in Denton while raising money for two organizations.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

