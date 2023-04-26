Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio still

Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio screens at Thin Line Fest on Thursday, April 27. For more information on screenings and the festival, visit ThinLine.us.

 Courtesy photo

Sam Huntley directed and produced Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio, an intimate portrait of a woman living in rural Kansas. Spanning a decade of her life, this film shows the sorrows and joys, the ups and downs of Mary Deboutez Zellmer Fenoglio's life.

0
0
0
0
0