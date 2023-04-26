I am Brendan Reed-Crabb, a graduate student at the University of North Texas in the Master of Fine Arts program in documentary production and studies. I had the opportunity to speak with the mind behind Don’t Worry About India.
The film was written and directed by an Indian filmmaker who stays anonymous for safety reasons, and goes by the name Nama Filmcollective.
Don't Worry About India premieres at Denton's Thin Line Fest at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Campus Theatre.
For more information about screenings and the festival, visit ThinLine.us.
Q. What inspired this film?
There was a clear feeling that the 2019 elections would be a turning point for Indian politics, heralding the fall of the old establishment and the rise of Modi’s India. At first, the motivation was to capture this moment in time, to see how it unfolds in different parts of the country. The voting period in India lasts for about six weeks, as the election moves from region to region. The route of the film roughly follows the same path. So the idea was very raw at that point and didn’t go beyond that.
Q. Making yourself the narrator helped show how personal this story is to you, was that always the case when planning the film?
The story just evolved naturally in that direction. While filming, the idea came to focus on the family as a way of exploring the dynamics of Indian democracy. Within this microcosm, you find the greater problems of Indian society reflected.
One of the major themes is the relationship between the wealthy family and the people who work for them. It’s a symbiotic but typically impersonal relationship, even though they might have spent decades of their lives together. Such social barriers are artificial and you could say, basically, undemocratic. They can also be traumatic to experience. In the film, I try to poke holes in these barriers. Choosing to focus on this extended family also fit the film’s road-movie structure, as these characters were conveniently spread across the country.
Q. What was your experience seeing how people from all over India engage in politics?
On one hand, it is inspiring to see how hopeful people can be, even when it seems that their position in society has little chance of changing. It is also impressive how the logistics of these elections are implemented. You could say that the fact that India is a democracy is a miracle in itself, considering what happened to most post-colonial countries after their independence. During elections, there is a loud, festive atmosphere, as there’s always been, and while the media rarely addresses the real issues, the chai-shop banter is often full of it. At the same time, it’s discouraging to see how divided the society is, and how much aggression has entered the discourse.
Q. What were some of the challenges making this film while traveling to all the different areas of India?
In many parts of our country, a man with a camera is an unwelcome sight. The average Indian is not aware of what a documentary filmmaker is, so they first associate you with TV reporters, who are often considered predators. But once they understand that you are really listening, they open up. The other challenge was the scorching heat of Indian summer! But that’s to be expected.
Q. Did you have any challenges during production?
The main challenge came from trying to work out what needed to be shot, which characters to focus on, etc. Because there were only a few shooting days with each character, these decisions had to be made carefully.
Q. What was the biggest take away for you from the film?
The strength of India is its diversity. It’s something that can never be taken away, it is part of the nature of the country, and this is reassuring.
Q. What message are you most hoping that viewers walk away with after watching your film?
If you intend to live your life in a democratic way, or a patriotic way, that means treating those around you as equals. It also means, I think, being curious about the lives of your countrymen, especially those different from you. These might sound like primitive conclusions, but they are somewhat lacking in our society.
For the Western viewer, I hope the film can be a cinematic way to learn about India, a country which often appears too complex to properly understand. I feel like the beauty and the problems of the country are communicated in an immersive, humorous way.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.