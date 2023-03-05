The band Nytrate plays on the outdoor stage at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Saturday, the second day of Friends With Benefits' annual She-Rock fest. The two-day event raise funds for two local organizations.
The band Nytrate plays on the outdoor stage at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on Saturday, the second day of Friends With Benefits' annual She-Rock fest. The two-day event raise funds for two local organizations.
People waved purple glow sticks in the air and moved around to different stages to see artists perform during the She-Rock festival at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios this weekend.
Friends With Benefits, a Denton-based nonprofit, presented the festival on Friday and Saturday to support women and the arts in Denton while raising money for two organizations.
The event was also a celebration of International Women’s Day.
“I love this event so much,” said Mindy Arendt, Friends With Benefits president. “It’s able to highlight all the amazing females in our community that are very talented, and we just get to shine a spotlight on them, give them the appreciation, give them the stage to refer to.”
Proceeds from the festival went toward the Denton County Friends of the Family’s Survivors Advocacy Team program and Chhaupadi, a nonprofit based in Texas, that provides period products to those in need in Texas.
Saturday’s lineup included Beaux Gris Gris & the Apocalypse, TULIP, Polly Maynard and the Roommates, while Friday’s schedule included tiLLie, Chief Cleopatra, L25 and Kady Rain. Artists performed on three stages inside and outside Rubber Gloves.
“Rubber Gloves are always really good hosts, are always great to us, are always great to work with,” Arendt said. “They’re very giving, very accommodating and just let us do our thing.”
Friends With Benefits raises money for North Texas charitable organizations that help communities, schools and neighborhoods. Its goal is to organize fun events in Denton to raise money and awareness of charitable organizations and causes.
She-Rock, which started in 2019, will be returning.
“Be sure to come out next year,” Arendt said. “It’s a really fun environment. It’s really great to uplift these wonderful performers and volunteers and his organization.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.