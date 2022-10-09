The crowd cheered and clapped as the Paul Metzger Quintet performed during the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival at Quakertown Park on Sunday. The band was one of dozens of groups that performed during the three-day event — which, as Michelle Houston noted, continues to provide locals with free entertainment.

“It's immensely important because that's how we get to keep it a free event,” said Houston, who works with festival sponsor Texas Regional Bank. “We need all the participants to make it worth it for the sponsors and the vendors to be here.”

