The 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo closed the season with a packed crowd Saturday evening. Attendees roamed the fairgrounds for live music, rodeo events, food and drinks, family-friendly shows and carnival rides.

The fair is expected to break last year’s record-breaking attendance and revenue record. Last year the attendance record was about 205,000, and the fair reported a record-high revenue of $3.2 million.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

