From center left to right, University of North Texas grad Anthony Rojas talks to an employee at a carnival game while UNT students Carson Perry and Tom Copper look on during their visit to the North Texas Fair and Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
From center left to right, University of North Texas grad Anthony Rojas talks to an employee at a carnival game while UNT students Carson Perry and Tom Copper look on during their visit to the North Texas Fair and Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
The 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo closed the season with a packed crowd Saturday evening. Attendees roamed the fairgrounds for live music, rodeo events, food and drinks, family-friendly shows and carnival rides.
The fair is expected to break last year’s record-breaking attendance and revenue record. Last year the attendance record was about 205,000, and the fair reported a record-high revenue of $3.2 million.
Glenn Carlton, the fair's executive director, said it’s too early to track the attendance and revenue, although officials should know more in a few days. He does expect the numbers to at least match last year’s numbers.
“I expect to be at least what we were last year, or probably up,” Carlton said.
Carlton said attendance was trending upward for the first three days until last week’s rain forecast slowed the attendance slightly. He said the rain may have scared off some people from attending the fair, and said he wasn’t too concerned about the attendance for those days since he had already expected slower attendance then.
“If you're going to lose ground, those are the days you want to lose it, on in your slower days anyway,” Carlton said.
Attendance bounced back after the rain, most notably on the last two days of the fair, which had better temperatures for attendees. Carlton said this is the first year that he remembers in 30 years that the weather has been in the low 90s, with very moderate temperatures during the day.
“Normally, people wait till 7 to come out or don't come out because it's too hot,” he said. "The temperature has been fabulous. I'll take those two days of rain and trade for the lower temperatures.”
University of North Texas students Connor Perry, Carson Perry and Tom Copper and alumnus Anthony Rojas decided to attend the fair as a group.
It was Rojas' second time at the fair, while the others were first-timers. While Connor Perry wanted to experience the festivities for the first time, he also wanted his roommate Copper to experience American festivities.
Copper is an exchange student from Brighton, England, studying philosophy at UNT. He had only been in the U.S. for 10 days as of Saturday.
The group laughed as they mentioned that Copper had never heard what a funnel cake was. They all said they enjoyed their time at the fair.
“This is my first rodeo,” Copper said. “So, I thought, ‘Why not?’ Cold beers, guys getting thrown off bulls … I'm loving it.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.