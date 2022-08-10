A participant is shown last year in the North Texas Fair and Rodeo's 21 and Under Rodeo, which lets teens and young adults show off their skills. The fair returns to the North Texas Fairgrounds on North Carroll Boulevard on Aug. 19-27.
Shortly after the fair's closing last year, Carlton said, staff were estimating an attendance record based on early numbers. According to the final numbers, that estimation held up, with the fair reporting record-high revenue at $3.2 million. The next-highest revenue total was 2019's $2.67 million. The 2020 fair, hampered heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, earned $1.95 million.
Currently, the fair's getting set up for its 94th go-around. As organizers get all the different components warmed up, Carlton said there's good news: The forecast predicts temperatures will take a dive.
"Looking at the extended forecast, we're going to be in double digits instead of triple digits at fair time," Carlton said. "That's a good thing."
Carlton said the process takes almost 1,000 volunteers and 35 different committees, from parking to risk management.
So what's new at the fair this year? There's some new exhibits and shows, including Nature Nick's Animal Adventures and Puppy Pals, but the usual core of rides, food, rodeo and music remains intact.
COVID-19 is a topic that has followed the fair in recent years, but there was no mention of virus mitigation measures Tuesday. The fair's numbers suffered tremendously in 2020 before 2021's rebound, and both events were criticized by a number of people, who said organizers weren't doing enough to mitigate spread or even that it shouldn't be held at all.
Carlton, in response, has said that the fair shouldn't be held to a different standard than such gatherings as high school sports and college sports. Regardless, the fair is sticking with a similar theme this year: "Are y'all ready for some normal?"