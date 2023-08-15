The North Texas Fair and Rodeo announced Tuesday that it would be delaying scheduled opening times for the rides and the midway each day due to the extreme heat, according to a Facebook post Tuesday. It has been more than 11 years since opening times have been delayed due to weather.
The rides will open around 7 p.m., “or as soon as they become cool to the touch,” fair staff wrote.
“This is a precaution for the safety and comfort of our patrons,” the announcement reads. “All other aspects of the North Texas Fair & Rodeo are on schedule.”
Talley Amusements furnishes the rides and the midway for the North Texas Fair and has been in business for three generations. They’ve been attentive to the heat issue and “have one of the best safety records in the industry,” said Hannah Crandall, media manager for the North Texas State Fair Association, which presents the fair.
Crandall said that any time the temperature is over 100 degrees, they have to implement a delay for the patrons.
“Fortunately, it has been about 12 years since we’ve had to do it here,” Crandall said.
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said August is typically the hottest month in Texas and under normal conditions would see a “downward trend to cooling down by the end of the month.”
However, scientists claim that these current conditions have been anything but normal due to climate change, according to a recent Texas Tribune report.
The Texas Tribune’s analysis found that over the past decade in Texas, there were 1,000 more days of record-breaking heat than during a normal decade.
Crandall said she expects the delay to continue as long as temperatures exceed 100 degrees.
“If the weather improves, we will return to regular hours,” she said. “We fully expect the midway to be just as busy as usual, just a little later each day.”
