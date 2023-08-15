Midway games in 2020
Fairgoers play games at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo in 2020. The fair’s carnival rides and midway will be opening on a delayed schedule after temperatures start to cool down in the evening.

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo announced Tuesday that it would be delaying scheduled opening times for the rides and the midway each day due to the extreme heat, according to a Facebook post Tuesday. It has been more than 11 years since opening times have been delayed due to weather.

The rides will open around 7 p.m., “or as soon as they become cool to the touch,” fair staff wrote.

