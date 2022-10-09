The crowd cheered and clapped as the Paul Metzger Quintet performed during the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival at Quakertown Park on Sunday. The band was one of dozens of groups that performed during the three-day event — which, as Michelle Houston noted, continues to provide locals with free entertainment.
“It’s immensely important because that’s how we get to keep it a free event,” said Houston, who works with festival sponsor Texas Regional Bank. “We need all the participants to make it worth it for the sponsors and the vendors to be here.”
Houston said she understands the importance of keeping the festival free, thanks to the event’s slate of sponsors.
“We haven’t really been like a major sponsor before, but this year I got that phone call, and I didn’t want this event to end,” Houston said. “So, Texas Regional Bank really stepped up and donated money. We became a major sponsor this year just to make sure that we continue this event as it grows.”
Houston said she was a little worried about Friday’s attendance since the festival moved from spring to fall. Last year’s festival was the first to take place in the fall, after the Denton Festival Foundation canceled the 2020 event as COVID-19 continued to spread and concerns about the virus led organizers to push the 2021 festival to October.
However, Houston said Saturday’s attendance blew up, and the festival remains wonderful and thriving.
“So, then I was like, ‘OK, I think fall is going to work out, and then today, it’s been just great,”’ Houston said Sunday.
Another benefit of staging a festival in October in North Texas is the chance for more pleasant weather.
Volunteer Nancy Murphy-Chadwick called the weekend’s weather perfect for the festival, which she said is something the whole community looks forward to every year.
The crowd clapped along during the Denton High School Jazz Program’s performance Sunday. Director Jesse Woolery said he was proud of the students’ performance since they’ve had a busy schedule.
Woolery said many band students played during their usual Friday football game and have been performing in contests. He said it’s an honor for the students to play during the festival and was thankful for the crowd’s support.
“I feel very committed to always having a group out here because we are a group of the Denton community,” Woolery said.
Houston said it’ll take a while for people to get used to the festival’s new October date. While she is not on the festival committee, Houston said she is hopeful that Arts & Jazz Fest will keep happening in the fall.
“I think we’ll keep it in the fall because it just makes more sense,” she said. “We don’t have to worry about rain.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.