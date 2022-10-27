After the event was canceled for the past two years, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is coming back this weekend with new, bigger and better ways to bring the community together to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones, its creative director said.
The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday in which people honor loved ones who have passed by celebrating their lives with altar offerings, serenades and festive costumes.
The festival’s attractions, such as the Field of Screams and Cirque du Horror, are now located at 126 E. Oak St. Creative Director David Pierce said the festival was outgrowing its last space near Dan’s Silverleaf.
Pierce hopes this year’s festival gives the community an opportunity to “lose themselves a bit,” he said.
“We wanted to give everybody a bigger party than we had in years past to celebrate everything,” Pierce said. “We thought, ‘Well, we just had two years off. When we come back, let’s go big.’”
Those who’ve attended in the past might be familiar with the Cirque du Horror, a macabre musical. But with more space, the musical will now take place under a big-top circus tent and will include an aerialist act.
“If you’ve walked down Oak Street or been by East Side [today] … there’s a ginormous circus tent that’s impossible to miss,” Pierce said. “It’s pretty amazing. We’ve got four shows — Friday night, two Saturday and a Sunday show. We’ve added an extra show, we’ve added a tent.”
The Field of Screams is new and improved too, pumpkin patch coordinator Barry Watson said. Along with a bigger haunted maze, a pumpkin patch and new vendors, the Field of Screams will now include rides.
“For the first time, we’ve got rides. There’s a big pirate ride that’s coming out, and we’ve got obstacle courses in addition to our bounce houses,” Watson said. “We’re delighted to have a larger place. I know in the past people had trouble getting strollers and their kids through. It was very crowded.
“With more space and more rides, people will just have a better experience.”
While the coffin races are a staple of the festival, it has age restrictions and can be labor-intensive as participants build their own coffin race cars.
Pine derby leader Tex Bosley took over the reins for a new racing event when Monte Jensen, the board member who spearheaded the concept, moved out of town. Bosley said he believes the first inaugural pinebox derby adds a more inclusive option for festival-goers.
“The coffin car race is a big attraction and we wanted to give something to the rest of the town’s people who maybe have a competitive spirit but don’t have the gumption or time to invest in building one of those cars from scratch,” Bosley said. “We figured it’d be fun, low-cost, low-impact. You can build a pinewood derby car in just a day or two. … This is an event that’s very kid friendly as well.”
The pinebox derby will now be featured annually, Bosley said. As it’s forecasted to rain Friday, the derby race will be held in the main meeting hall of the Denton Elks Lodge #2446, located at 228 E. Oak St.
Along with new attractions, there will be some changes to classic events as well. The festival’s Flight of Souls, for example, on Saturday will look a little different, Pierce said.
In years past, the event included releasing live monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies migrate from North America to South America, flying over Mexico in the fall. These butterflies symbolize the souls of ancestors returning to visit their families for Dia de los Muertos.
An international conservation union classified monarch butterflies as an endangered species last year. Pierce said the festival team learned of research into how farm-raised butterflies compete with indigenous monarchs and can negatively impact their migrations.
So, this year, he said they made alterations to the event in an effort to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
“We obviously want to do the best thing for those little guys,” Pierce said. “Now, we’ve got these big confetti cannons and these cute little butterfly confetti, and we’re going to have audience members and volunteer staff release those in lieu of the live butterflies.”
The festival will also include live music, a lantern parade and a costume contest.
“I hope that people take away this little community is pretty magical and amazing … and realize that our people are proud they live here,” Pierce said. “They’re proud to be here and embrace the charm. I hope that people who haven’t been here just fall in love with it, and everyone can have a good few days and relax, release those daily drudgeries.”