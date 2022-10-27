Day of the Dead 2022 prep
After the event was canceled for the past two years, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is coming back this weekend with new, bigger and better ways to bring the community together to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones, its creative director says.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday in which people honor loved ones who have passed by celebrating their lives with altar offerings, serenades and festive costumes.

Day of the Dead tent
The Cirque de Horror tent is a new feature for the Day of the Dead Festival. For the first time, the family-friendly show will be held under a big-top circus tent. 

