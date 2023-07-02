Rather than fireworks, Denton’s free July Jubilee celebration on Monday will feature the city's first drone show on the Square. The drone show is sponsored by the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club, which has hosted the city's fireworks show as a fundraiser in previous years.
Because there are some new locations, new rules and, well, new drones to consider, we put together a guide to making sure you get to see the show in action from a good vantage point.
When is the show?
Denton's July Jubilee Festival takes place Monday, July 3, from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
While there will be family-friendly activities like inflatables, rock climbing, face painting, games and photo opportunities, the evening will also host a hot dog-eating contest and live music from Brave Combo and Redline Drift — all before the drones take flight for two shows, one at 9:30 p.m. and one at 10:30 p.m.
The city of Denton said each drone show should last about 15 minutes.
Where is the show?
The drones will fly above the Courthouse on the Square lawn. City officials said the show will be visible for 3 miles from the Square, but the best vantage point will be from the courthouse lawn. The city's July Jubilee webpage says the show will be best viewed "from the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn facing Recycled Books" and recommends referring to the event map
Depending on where they're located, viewers might experience a slightly distorted or backward view of the images created by the drones.
What can I bring?
Visitors can bring coolers, as well as alcohol, to the courthouse lawn. Responsible consumption of alcohol is permitted on the event grounds. The Denton Noon Kiwanis Club will also be selling beer and water from their booth on Hickory Street in front of The Chestnut Tree to benefit the Kiwanis Club Children's Clinic.
For other food and drink options, there will be food trucks available, as well as the restaurants around the Square.
Where can I park?
Parking will be available in lots at the corner of Oakland and Oak streets, as well as Industrial and Hickory streets. The North Central Texas College parking garage on East Sycamore Street will also be free to the public on Monday.
Designated ADA parking will be located at the intersection of McKinney and Bolivar streets.
For maps of downtown public parking, visit https://bit.ly/Downtown-Parking.
DCTA shuttles from UNT
University of North Texas Lots 54 and 55 on West Sycamore Street will be free to the public on July 3 with complimentary Denton County Transportation Authority shuttle services.
Shuttles will loop continuously in 15-minute intervals between UNT and Cedar Street from 5 to 10 p.m. and stage return-only services at 10:30 p.m. until the event has cleared.
DCTA’s MedPark Station
Festivalgoers are welcome to park in DCTA’s MedPark Station parking lot at 3220 MedPark Drive and take advantage of the A-train's regularly scheduled "free fare" zone between MedPark and the Downtown Denton Transit Station on East Hickory Street. Between 10 p.m. and midnight, the A-train will extend the “free fare” zone in 30-minute intervals.
What else is planned?
The evening's full schedule is as follows:
- 6 p.m.: Festival begins
- 7 p.m.: Hot dog eating contest
- 8 p.m.: Live music by Redline Drift
- 9 p.m.: Live music by Brave Combo
- 9:30 p.m.: First drone show
- 10 p.m: Live music by Brave Combo
- 10:30 p.m.: Second drone show
Other activities include rock climbing, games, inflatable bounce houses, face painting and photo opportunities.
What else should I know?
- Roads will be closed around the perimeter of the Square lawn starting at 6 a.m. Monday.
- To further support the Kiwanis Children's Clinic, East Side Denton offered a few VIP tables for six, but they sold out quickly. If you would still like to celebrate at East Side, non-VIP tables are first come, first served, and will provide guests with a good view of the drones. Miss Angeline's next door will also have some back patio tables available as first come, first served.
- It's likely locals will find spots early at LSA Burger Co., where the rooftop patio should offer a good vantage point.
- Denton Parks & Recreation's game and activity booths will be along the east, south and west sides of the courthouse lawn, with necessities such as a cooling-off tent, medical tent and the entertainment stage along the north side.
- The city's July Jubilee webpage has answers to further questions, including about parking and accessibility.
