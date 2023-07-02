2019 celebration
Families meet an Uncle Sam on stilts during the Fourth of July Jubilee in 2019 at the Denton Civic Center.

 DRC file photo

Rather than fireworks, Denton’s free July Jubilee celebration on Monday will feature the city's first drone show on the Square. The drone show is sponsored by the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club, which has hosted the city's fireworks show as a fundraiser in previous years.

Because there are some new locations, new rules and, well, new drones to consider, we put together a guide to making sure you get to see the show in action from a good vantage point.

Download PDF Denton July Jubilee 2023 parking and event map
Brave Combo
Expect to do the Chicken Dance this Independence Day. Carl Finch and Brave Combo will help provide musical entertainment on the Square during Monday's July Jubilee festivities.
