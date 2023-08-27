Hanging on
A rider hangs on for a little while longer at the North Texas Fair & Rodeo on Thursday.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

The North Texas Fair & Rodeo closed out its 95th season Saturday with a night of entertainment topped off by headliner Tracy Lawrence, but in a summer of record-breaking heat, officials say total revenue as of Thursday is down 16%, and they expect the final total to be worse.

Glenn Carlton, the fair’s executive director, didn’t break down the revenue or attendance numbers in an email, but said he was surprised by the numbers compared to last year’s record-breaking attendance.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

